Weibo Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"We navigated through the challenges from COVID-19 resurgence in the second quarter," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "Our user community and engagement continued with healthy trend despite cutback in channel investment, leveraging our unique positioning and competitive advantage in the social media sector. On monetization, although broad-based headwinds weighed on advertising demand in the near term, we are encouraged to see resilient performance of certain sectors and the gradual pick-up of the overall advertising business after the pandemic. Weibo also delivered a non-GAAP operating margin of 32% in the second quarter, which further improved from the first quarter of 2022, as we executed against our efficiency initiatives to optimize costs and expenses. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our differentiated value proposition and long-term monetization opportunities."

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Net revenues were $450.2 million, a decrease of 22% year-over-year or a decrease of 19% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1].
  • Advertising and marketing revenues were $385.6 million, a decrease of 23% year-over-year.
  • Value-added services ("VAS") revenues were $64.6 million, a decrease of 10% year-over-year.
  • Income from operations was $93.9 million, representing an operating margin of 21%.
  • Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was $28.3 million and diluted net income per share was $0.12.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $145.3 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 32%.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was $109.7 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.46.
  • Monthly active users ("MAUs") were 582 million in June 2022, a net addition of approximately 16 million users on a year-over-year basis. Mobile MAUs represented 95% of MAUs.
  • Average daily active users ("DAUs") were 252 million in June 2022, a net addition of approximately 7 million users on a year-over-year basis.

[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate in the second quarter of 2022 had been the same as it was in the second quarter of 2021, or RMB6.45=US$1.00.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

For the second quarter of 2022, Weibo's total net revenues were $450.2 million, a decrease of 22% compared to $574.5 million for the same period last year.

Advertising and marketing revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $385.6 million, a decrease of 23% compared to $502.3 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding ad revenues from Alibaba were $361.8 million, a decrease of 22% compared to $462.4 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily resulted from challenges from COVID-19 resurgence and restriction and lockdown in major areas of China, as well as macro uncertainties which have a broad-based negative impact on the advertising industry in China.

VAS revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $64.6 million, a decrease of 10% year-over-year compared to $72.1 million for the same period last year. The decrease of VAS revenues was mainly due to less revenue contribution from membership service and game-related services.

Costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $356.2 million, a decrease of 7% compared to $381.2 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily resulted from a 25% year-over-year decrease of sales and marketing expenses, due to our disciplined channel investments.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2022 was $93.9 million, compared to $193.2 million for the same period last year. Operating margin was 21%, compared to 34% last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $145.3 million, compared to $223.2 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 32%, compared to 39% last year.

Non-operating loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $47.4 million, compared to a loss of $65.3 million for the same period last year. Non-operating loss for the second quarter of 2022 mainly included (i) a $21.7 million net interest and other loss; (ii) an $18.7 million net loss from fair value change of investments, which was excluded under non-GAAP measures; (iii) a $7.0 million investment related impairment, which was excluded under non-GAAP measures.

Income tax expenses were $17.5 million, compared to $46.9 million for the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $28.3 million, compared to $81.0 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.12, compared to $0.35 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $109.7 million, compared to $182.8 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.46, compared to $0.79 for the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2022, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $3.0 billion. For the second quarter of 2022, cash provided by operating activities was $83.0 million, capital expenditures totaled $14.8 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $14.1 million.

Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG")

Weibo released its first annual ESG report in August 2022, which details Weibo's initiatives and performance in the respect of environmental, social and governance, with focuses on the concerns of stakeholders (http://ir.weibo.com/esg).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders, non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest shareholders, impairment of intangible assets, net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value change of investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests, income tax expense related to the amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of investments (other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no tax effect), and amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest income, net, income tax expenses, and depreciation expenses.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains (losses) and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."

About Weibo

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. The Company generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Designed with a "mobile first" philosophy, Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. To support the mobile format, we have developed and continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, Weibo's expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans (as described, without limitation, in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release. Weibo may also make forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology, such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Weibo's limited operating history in certain new businesses; failure to grow active user base and the level of user engagement; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on advertising and marketing sales for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products; failure to compete effectively for advertising and marketing spending; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including equity pick-up and impairment; failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and on general economic conditions; risks associated with weak or uncertain global economic conditions and their impact on the level of expenditures on advertising; risks associated with unrest, terrorist threats and the war in Ukraine and the associated global effects; changes in the macro-economic environment, including the depreciation of the Renminbi; and adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government and its impact on the Chinese economy. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Weibo's annual report on Form 20-Fs and other filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date hereof, and Weibo assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

























Three months ended


Six months ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,



2022


2021


2022


2022


2021

Net revenues:










     Advertising and marketing

$  385,559


$  502,338


$  427,121


$  812,680


$  892,349

     Value-added services

64,593


72,128


57,501


122,094


141,013


Net revenues

450,152


574,466


484,622


934,774


1,033,362












Costs and expenses:










     Cost of revenues (1)

95,314


92,548


104,801


200,115


172,318

     Sales and marketing (1)

115,512


154,393


125,311


240,823


298,368

     Product development (1)

106,403


101,419


112,434


218,837


197,985

     General and administrative (1)

28,809


32,869


39,227


68,036


62,850

     Impairment of intangible assets

10,176


-


-


10,176


-


Total costs and expenses

356,214


381,229


381,773


737,987


731,521

Income from operations

93,938


193,237


102,849


196,787


301,841












Non-operating loss:










    Impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value change of
        investments, net 

(25,676)


(76,814)


(177,950)


(203,626)


(135,014)

    Interest and other income (loss), net

(21,721)


11,474


14,416


(7,305)


24,978



(47,397)


(65,340)


(163,534)


(210,931)


(110,036)












Income (loss) before income tax expenses

46,541


127,897


(60,685)


(14,144)


191,805

     Income tax expenses

(17,502)


(46,910)


(11,716)


(29,218)


(61,855)












Net income (loss)

29,039


80,987


(72,401)


(43,362)


129,950

    Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

739


(41)


(4,877)


(4,138)


(898)

Net income (loss) attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$    28,300


$    81,028


$   (67,524)


$   (39,224)


$  130,848























Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to Weibo's
  shareholders

$         0.12


$         0.36


$       (0.29)


$       (0.17)


$         0.57

Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Weibo's
  shareholders

$         0.12


$         0.35


$       (0.29)


$       (0.17)


$         0.57












Shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share










    attributable to Weibo's shareholders

235,521


228,099


235,206


235,364


227,936

Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share










    attributable to Weibo's shareholders

237,025


229,555


235,206


235,364


229,429












(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:











Cost of revenues

$        2,716


$        1,827


$        2,337


$        5,053


$        3,240


Sales and marketing

5,502


3,298


4,615


10,117


5,549


Product development

16,760


10,137


13,336


30,096


18,213


General and administrative

6,483


5,206


6,763


13,246


9,219

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)














June 30,


December 31,






2022


2021









Assets


Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents


$          2,336,454


$          2,423,703




Short-term investments


680,675


711,062




Accounts receivable, net


519,029


723,089




Prepaid expenses and other current assets


481,738


450,726




Amount due from SINA(1)


492,330


494,200




      Current assets subtotal


4,510,226


4,802,780










Property and equipment, net


61,185


68,396


Goodwill and intangible assets, net


260,975


297,335


Long-term investments


1,102,548


1,207,651


Other non-current assets


1,268,566


1,143,360


Total assets


$          7,203,500


$          7,519,522









Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Shareholders' Equity 


Liabilities:







Current liabilities:








Accounts payable


$             175,754


$             197,643




Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


756,960


828,952




Deferred revenues


91,397


91,136




Income tax payable


78,052


144,747




Convertible debt


898,612


896,541




     Current liabilities subtotal


2,000,775


2,159,019











Long-term liabilities:








Unsecured senior notes


1,539,566


1,538,415




Other long-term liabilities


130,561


134,068




     Total liabilities


3,670,902


3,831,502










Redeemable non-controlling interests


69,496


66,622










Shareholders' equity :







Weibo shareholders' equity 


3,441,610


3,593,821



Non-controlling interests


21,492


27,577




Total shareholders' equity 


3,463,102


3,621,398


Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and
    shareholders' equity


$          7,203,500


$          7,519,522










(1) Included short-term loans to and interest receivable from SINA of $465.4 million as of June 30, 2022 and
$479.6 million as of December 31, 2021.

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)





















Three months ended


Six months ended




June 30,



March 31,


June 30,




2022


2021


2022


2022


2021


















Income from operations

$

93,938


$

193,237


$

102,849


$

196,787


$

301,841

  Add:

Stock-based compensation


31,461



20,468



27,051



58,512



36,221


Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business
  acquisitions


4,895



4,876



5,751



10,646



9,395


Non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest
  shareholders


4,824



4,649



6,074



10,898



13,280


Impairment of intangible assets


10,176



-



-



10,176



-

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

145,294


$

223,230


$

141,725


$

287,019


$

360,737


















Net income (loss) attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$

28,300


$

81,028


$

(67,524)


$

(39,224)


$

130,848

  Add:

Stock-based compensation


31,461



20,468



27,051



58,512



36,221


Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business
  acquisitions


4,895



4,876



5,751



10,646



9,395


Non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest
  shareholders


4,824



4,649



6,074



10,898



13,280


Impairment of intangible assets


10,176



-



-



10,176



-


Net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value
  change of investments


25,676



76,814



177,950



203,626



135,014


Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity
  method investments 


8,571



(8,091)



(2,654)



5,917



(9,166)


Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss
  attributable to non-controlling interests


(278)



(198)



(4,631)



(4,909)



161


Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(1)


(5,541)



1,648



(10,771)



(16,312)



(5,500)


Amortization of convertible debt and unsecured senior notes
  issuance cost


1,611



1,611



1,611



3,222



3,223

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$

109,695


$

182,805


$

132,857


$

242,552


$

313,476


















Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's
  shareholders

$

0.46

*

$

0.79

*

$

0.56

*

$

1.02

*

$

1.35  *


















Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
  attributable to Weibo's shareholders


237,025



229,555



235,206



235,364



229,429

  Add:

The number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt(2)


6,753



6,753



6,753



6,753



6,753


The number of shares for dilution resulted from unvested restricted
  share units(2)


-



-



447



976



-

Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share
  attributable to Weibo's shareholders


243,778



236,308



242,406



243,093



236,182


















Adjusted EBITDA:
















Net income (loss) attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$

28,300


$

81,028


$

(67,524)


$

(39,224)


$

130,848


Non-GAAP adjustments


81,395



101,777



200,381



281,776



182,628


Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders


109,695



182,805



132,857



242,552



313,476



Interest income,net


(8,443)



(3,848)



(10,986)



(19,429)



(7,787)



Income tax expenses


23,043



45,262



22,487



45,530



67,355



Depreciation expenses


8,616



8,204



8,730



17,346



16,113


Adjusted EBITDA

$

132,911


$

232,423


$

153,088


$

285,999


$

389,157



































(1)

To exclude the income tax expenses primarily related to amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair
value change of investments. The Company considered the tax implication arising from the reconciliation items. Part of these items were recorded in
entities established in tax free jurisdictions and there were no relevant tax implications. For impairment on investments, valuation allowances were made
for those differences as the Company does not expect they can be realized in the foreseeable future.


















(2)

To adjust the number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt and unvested restricted share units which were anti-dilutive under GAAP measures.


















Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders is adjusted for interest expense of convertible debt for calculating diluted EPS.

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)














Three months ended


Six months ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,



2022


2021


2022


2022


2021












Net revenues











Advertising and marketing











     Non-Ali advertisers

$  361,831


$  462,372


$  401,196


$  763,027


$    819,083


     Alibaba - as an advertiser

23,728


39,966


25,925


49,653


73,266


         Subtotal

385,559


502,338


427,121


812,680


892,349













Value-added services

64,593


72,128


57,501


122,094


141,013



$  450,152


$  574,466


$  484,622


$  934,774


$ 1,033,362

