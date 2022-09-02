Park Systems Acquires Accurion GmbH

Imaging Spectroscopic Ellipsometry and Active Vibration Isolation Add to Park's Nanometrology Business Portfolio

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Systems Corp. today announced that it has acquired Accurion GmbH, a privately held company that develops and manufactures imaging spectroscopic ellipsometers and active vibration isolations. This acquisition adds to Park's portfolio of atomic force microscopy and white-light interferometric microscopy. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Goettingen, Germany, Accurion GmbH has pioneered the field of imaging spectroscopic ellipsometry. Originally a spin-off from the Max Planck Institute for biophysical chemistry, the company started out designing the Brewster angle microscope for the characterization of ultrathin films. As these microscopes turned out to be sensitive to vibrations, the division of active vibration isolation followed.

Accurion's Imaging Ellipsometers combine the benefits of ellipsometry and optical microscopy in a single device. The unification of the two technologies creates a unique metrology tool that redefines the limits of both ellipsometric measurements and polarization-contrast microscopy. The enhanced spatial resolution of imaging ellipsometers expands ellipsometry into new areas of microanalysis, microelectronics, and bio analytics.

"This is Park's very first business acquisition in the company's history, and we are very excited to add this storied, high-tech company to our business," said Dr. Sang-il Park, CEO of Park Systems. "Accurion's imaging ellipsometers and active vibration isolation will have wide range of product and business synergies with Park's existing line of atomic force microscopy that will benefit our customers and investors alike."

"We are honored to become a part of Park Systems," added Stephan Ferneding, co-founder and CEO of Accurion. "We are excited that Park's expertise and global sales and service reach in automated systems for industrial manufacturing will take the business to the next level. We look back on 30 years of valuable experience enabling technological and scientific progress for customers around the world. We look forward to continuing the success together with a strong partner like Park Systems."

Accurion provides high-end and reliable state-of-the-art technology in two product lines: Imaging Ellipsometry and Active Vibration Isolation. In 2009, Halcyonics GmbH, specialist for active vibration isolation solutions and Nanofilm Technology GmbH, expert for surface analyzing tools merged into Accurion GmbH. Looking back on 30 years of valuable experience enabling technological and scientific progress for customers around the world, Accurion designs and manufactures advanced instrumentation for challenging measurement tasks,

Park Systems is the fastest growing and world-leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems, with a complete range of products for researchers and engineers in the chemistry, materials, physics, life sciences, semiconductor and data storage industries. Mission is to enable nanoscale advances for scientists and engineers solving the world's most pressing problems and pushing the boundaries of scientific discoveries and engineering innovations. Customers of Park Systems include most of the world's top 20 largest semiconductor companies and national research universities in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Park Systems is a publicly traded corporation on the Korea Stock Exchange (KOSDAQ) with corporate headquarters in Suwon, Korea, and regional headquarters in Santa Clara, California, Mannheim, Paris, Beijing, Tokyo, Singapore, India, and Mexico City. To learn more about Park Systems, please visit www.parksystems.com.

