Russell Wilson to Partner with Carrier to Introduce Solutions for Healthy and Sustainable Indoor Environments

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFL Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson is partnering with Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, to help launch solutions critical to healthy and sustainable buildings and homes. As health and physical well-being are paramount to Wilson's high-performance career, the Denver Broncos quarterback will partner with Carrier to introduce customers to differentiated offerings for healthy indoor air quality and sustainable solutions.

As co-founding partner of Abound Ventures, Wilson will focus on Carrier's new Abound platform and its range of air purifiers. Abound is a digital platform that enables healthy indoor air quality and drives reduced carbon emissions from buildings, with a wide range of applications including commercial real estate, education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and sports and entertainment facilities. Carrier's smart air purifier with HEPA filter includes an air quality monitor and offers a simple, cost-effective way to improve indoor air quality and create a healthier building, room by room, utilizing three different filtration technologies. Carrier's air purifiers are in demand for many applications, from homes to classrooms to coffee shops and dental offices.

"Russell is a remarkable talent and businessman and we are thrilled to partner with him to more broadly introduce world-class solutions to some of the most critical challenges facing people and our planet," said David Gitlin, Chairman & CEO, Carrier. "In addition to having nine Pro Bowl and two Super Bowl appearances, Russell is a deeply passionate visionary of developing solutions that impact the lives of others and the future of our planet. Carrier could not be more excited to partner with him to help grow our digital platform Abound and our room air purifier line – focused on creating healthy and sustainable indoor environments."

"I am excited to partner with Carrier, a company providing real solutions to issues that matter, including the vital role indoor air quality plays in human health and productivity," said Wilson. "As a professional athlete, but more importantly as a father, I am acutely aware of the value of health and wellness. As Ciara and I settle into our new home in Denver with our children, we are incredibly focused on the importance of healthy indoor environments. We have long admired the work Carrier is doing through Abound and its Healthy Buildings Program and are thrilled to do our part to help Carrier inspire confidence in the health of indoor environments, as the future of buildings starts with Abound."

