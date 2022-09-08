Hospice Tools EMR Awarded "CHAP VERIFIED" Seal

CHAP: COMMUNITY HEALTH ACCREDITATION PARTNER AWARDS HOSPICE TOOLS EMR "CHAP VERIFIED" STATUS.

SKOKIE, Ill., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHAP is pleased to announce that Hospice Tools EMR has achieved CHAP Verified status, granted to tools and resources used by community-based care providers that, through rigorous inspection, show no roadblocks to executing the CHAP Standards of Excellence, and innovate to improve the delivery of high quality care.

CHAP conducted a thorough product survey to verify that Hospice Tools EMR allows organizations to meet the intent of CHAP's applicable standards.

The CHAP survey ensures that Hospice Tools EMR empowers agencies to follow best practices for clinical documentation, operations, and reporting. The rigorous product survey mapped out the lifecycle of a hospice patient including clinical workflows from Intake through Discharge as well as Bereavement, Reporting, HR, and mobile workflows.

Hospice Tools showcased the ability to adapt and navigate specific scenarios with proprietary hospice-centric features including:

Customizable forms library to maintain the highest quality charting standards

In-document patient trends

Permissions-based views and workflows

Robust reporting with uploaded documents tracking

Mentor-mode status while hospice agencies onboard new clinicians

These flexible tools ensure clinicians maintain documentation best-practices enabling hospice agencies to achieve CHAP standards while streamlining operations to positively impact patient care.

"Hospice Tools provides the clinician with real-time, historical clinical data enabling the clinician to implement data driven decision-making at the bedside. This feature promotes documentation of patient specific measurable clinical outcomes. Another unique feature of this software product supports the agency in staff development as they mentor staff to meet the highest levels standards of clinical practice while individualizing their clinical documentation." – Teresa Harbour, SVP Accreditation at CHAP

Daniel Goldmeier, Hospice Tools VP Sales and Marketing added: "We are proud to be one of the only hospice EMRs to be CHAP Verified. CHAP sets the standards for hospice best practices and regulatory compliance. This validation offers hospice teams confidence that they have the tools and support to grow, deliver personalized comfort care, and meet the CHAP standards of best practices and compliance."

"Teresa and the CHAP team have been a phenomenal partner in this process. We are grateful for their support and excited about the impact CHAP validation will have on local independent hospice agencies' ability to deliver personalized patient care."

About Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP)

CHAP is an independent, nonprofit organization accrediting providers of home and community-based care. Founded in 1965, CHAP was first to recognize the need for and value of home and community-based care standards and accreditation. As a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)–approved accrediting organization, CHAP surveys organizations providing home health, hospice, and home medical equipment services to establish if Medicare Conditions of Participation and DMEPOS Quality Standard are met and recommend certification to CMS. CHAP's purpose is to partner with organizations nationwide to advance quality in the delivery of care and services in the home and community.

About Hospice Tools

Hospice Tools is the EMR & billing partner for local independent hospice agencies. Supporting startups, small and mid-size local hospice agencies, Hospice Tools delivers software and services to help independent hospice agencies grow, improve compliance, and deliver personalized care. Hospice Tools software suite is made up of eDocs EMR, TimeKeeper Timesheets, and eBilling which are web-based and available as mobile apps. Hospice Tools award-winning software and service has been recognized by hospice professionals nationally as user-friendly, and supports the clinical, operational, and financial needs of hospice agencies. Visit us at www.hospicetools.com

Hospice Tools, How Hospice Happens (PRNewswire)

