American Tire Distributors to Raise $1.5M for the Gary Sinise Foundation through Summer for Heroes Giving Campaign

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Tire Distributors (ATD) is honored to announce its increased commitment to the Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the nation's defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need. This year, ATD and Tire Pros are working together to raise $1.5 million, a 50% increase from 2021, to the Foundation through its "Summer for Heroes Giving Campaign."

The campaign launched June 1 and ran through Aug. 31. In addition to raising money towards this $1.5 million goal directly on the campaign website, ATD is also hosting a 5K for Heroes associates' fundraiser on Sept. 10, the Second Annual Gala for Heroes on Oct. 16, and the 32nd Annual Golf Classic to support GSF on Oct. 17. These events will include an appearance from Gary Sinise, a presentation of ATD's donation to the Foundation, and a performance by the Lt. Dan Band.

As part of the campaign, JR Motorsports, professional race car driver Josh Berry, and Tire Pros teamed up to raise awareness of the cause. Berry's No. 8 Chevrolet featured special colors and ATD's Summer for Heroes logo on the hood and quarter panels during the NASCAR Xfinity Series at The Glen in New York on Saturday, Aug. 20 and at the Daytona International Speedway's Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola on Friday, Aug. 26.

"It is an enormous honor to expand our support of the Gary Sinise Foundation with this year's Summer for Heroes campaign," said Stuart Schuette, president and CEO of ATD. "At ATD, we're passionate about helping first responders, veterans, and their families. We acknowledge that our nation's heroes face challenges – both physical and mental wellness – so if we can help even one person with our donation, then we know our efforts were a tremendous success."

In partnership with ATD's associates, manufacturers, vendor partners, and customers, the donations raised during the Summer for Heroes will help fund three Gary Sinise Foundation programs including:

Relief & Resiliency: This program offers support for service members, first responders and veterans, as well as their families, before, during and after battle. As part of Relief & Resiliency, Snowball Express helps maintain traditions for children of fallen military heroes by providing fun experiences in an emotionally safe, warm and inclusive environment. In addition, working closely with the Boulder Crest Foundation as part of the Foundation's mental health initiatives, Boulder Crest uses its signature PATHH programs and the science of Posttraumatic Growth to promote recovery in the aftermath of their trauma.

First Responders Outreach: By funding essential equipment, PPE, emergency relief and training for first responders, this program helps them perform to the best of their abilities.

R.I.S.E.: Short for Restoring Independence, Supporting Empowerment, this program provides specially adapted smart homes and vehicles, home modifications and mobility devices for wounded heroes.

In 2021, ATD's Summer for Heroes campaign raised $1 million, which helped fund Boulder Crest Foundation's Warrior PATHH retreats to help the nation's heroes overcome post-traumatic stress and the Boulder Crest Foundation's Struggle Well program to support mental wellness of first responders.

To learn more or contribute to ATD's Summer for Heroes click here.

About American Tire Distributors

American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires to the replacement tire market. It operates more than 115 distribution centers, serving approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. The company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery and value-added services to tire and automotive service customers. American Tire Distributors employs approximately 4,500 associates across its distribution center network. In 2022, the company was recognized as one of Forbes' 2022 America's Best Mid-Sized Employers and the Most Loved Work Place by Newsweek.

About The Gary Sinise Foundation

The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the philanthropic direction of award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, who has been an advocate of our nation's defenders for nearly 40 years. The Gary Sinise Foundation's mission is to serve our country by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. The Foundation's four programmatic pillars are our way of "doing a little more" for those who sacrifice so much for our country. As our Founder and Chairman Gary Sinise always says, "While we can never do enough for our defenders and their loved ones, we can always do a little more." That spirit of service is the bedrock of all of the Foundation's programs, which include R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) Program, Relief and Resiliency Program, Community and Education Program , the First Responders Outreach Program. For more information, please visit GarySiniseFoundation.org.

Josh Berry's No. 8 Chevrolet featuring special colors and ATD's Summer for Heroes logo. (PRNewswire)

American Tire Distributors (PRNewswire)

