InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Welding Curtain (DNV-368)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved welding curtain that can be easily raised and re-lowered," said one of two inventors, from Avon, Colo., "so we invented the ELECTRIC WELDING CURTAIN PLUS. Our design would offer a convenient alternative to conventional fixed curtains that have to be dismantled and moved."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved safety curtain for protecting a welder's eyes and body. It also can be easily raised and lowered as needed. As a result, it eliminates the need to move the structure or walk around it and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for welders, contractors, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-368, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp