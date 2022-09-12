Riverside Research Wins 5-Year, $200M NASIC Contract

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Research, a national security company, announces win of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) A&AS Contract. The $200M, five-year, single-award contract provides Center-wide advisory services enabling research and development, acquisition, sustainment, and intelligence production.

(PRNewsfoto/Riverside Research) (PRNewswire)

Riverside Research has been an active mission partner to NASIC for over twenty years, providing independent and unbiased advisory support, R&D reachback to mission-relevant laboratories, and insight into cutting-edge academic research. This contract enables Riverside Research to continue supporting NASIC in its advancement of technologies and the production of intelligence to enhance national security.

"We are honored to continue our tremendous partnership with NASIC in advancing its mission by providing expertise to solve national security challenges," said Riverside Research President and CEO, Dr. Steven Omick.

To support the NASIC contract, Riverside Research employs a range of subject matter experts in multiple competencies, including remote sensing, artificial intelligence, engineering and scientific disciplines, program management and acquisition support, strategic planning, and intelligence production.

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a nonprofit organization advancing scientific research in the interest of national security. Through the company's Open Innovation Center (OIC), it invests in multidisciplinary research, development, and encourages collaboration to accelerate innovation and advance science. Riverside Research's areas of expertise include AI/ML, Secure and Resilient Systems, Optics, Electromagnetics, Commercial ISR, and Collection Planning. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Riverside Research