Branch provides brands industry-first visibility into app events sourced from organic search and SEO campaigns

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch , the leader in mobile linking and measurement, can now provide brands and agencies with insight into app engagement and events coming from organic search traffic with the release of SEO App Attribution. This first-of-its-kind solution alleviates many of the pain points associated with measuring SEO efforts.

With the release of SEO App Attribution, Branch now provides insight into app engagement and events from organic search.

"SEO drives millions of dollars in value for brands," said Jason White, SEO Center of Excellence, PMG. "Being able to further prove SEO's value and ROI in the context of mobile app engagement is critical. Unlocking the mobile app ecosystem for SEO is an important challenge, and we're excited that Branch can help solve this by accurately measuring and attributing organic search to in-app activity.

SEO App Attribution identifies app activities driven by most major search engines including Google, Yahoo, and DuckDuckGo. The solution provides reliable attribution in a traditionally hard-to-measure channel. As a result, it protects against misattribution, wasted spend and underinvestment in SEO. Brands and agencies can now better understand SEO channel performance. In turn, this allows them to make insightful strategic decisions with a more complete view across channels.

"Mobile SEO has historically had many blind spots, specifically around the app, but a recent internal study showed that nearly a fifth of all owned and earned app events are actually originating from organic search," said Alex Austin, CEO and Co-founder, Branch. "Our new solution gives unprecedented visibility into the flow of traffic from search into the app, shining a light in the dark. It will allow brands to optimize mobile search with accurate attribution on who ends up in the app and what actions they take, improving decision-making and giving marketers their due, all without needing additional developer resources or impacting search rankings"

This better understanding of the marketing impact of SEO allows brands and agencies to optimize omnichannel decision-making. In addition, brands and agencies can also target organic website visitors with smart banners to bridge the gap between SEO traffic and app conversions.

SEO App Attribution is available now.

About Branch

Branch provides the industry's leading mobile linking and measurement platforms, unifying user experience and attribution across devices and channels. Branch has been selected by over 100,000 apps since 2014 including Adobe, BuzzFeed, Yelp and many more, improving experiences for more than 3 billion monthly users across the globe.

Media contact: Paula Mantle, press@branch.io

