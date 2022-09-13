Color World Celebrates Its 2nd Anniversary With Star Rewards Awaiting Users

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence ("AI") in the entertainment industry, celebrates the 2nd anniversary of the launch of its software ColorWorld Metaverse ("Color World"). In order to thank users worldwide for their support, 10 registered users will be randomly selected between 09/13/2022 and 09/30/2022 to receive gifts from a star soccer team.

Color World App 2nd Anniversary Poster (PRNewswire)

Color World was officially launched on the 10th of September, 2020. It began as an app that offered celebrity-led courses, online performances and other related products. In January 2022, the app successfully transformed into the current version, a metaverse with "artificial intelligence + celebrity entertainment" as its core features. During these two years of growth and development, the app has managed to amass more than one million users worldwide. The continued support from these users has given the Color Star team confidence to continue updating the software and developing new products and features. Since transforming into a metaverse platform featuring AI technology, virtual cities, virtual communities, virtual characters, virtual headquarters, etc, Color World has been inviting many global superstar celebrities to join the platform to expand on the celebrity content by creating more celebrity masterclasses, online virtual performances, celebrity merchandise, games, and so on. This will help provide a boost to the quality of user experience.

Since launching two years ago, the support from users has been crucial and uplifting. Color Star has taken this opportunity of the second anniversary to prepare a number of celebrity goodies. From now until September 30, users can participate in the 2nd anniversary event by downloading Color World from their mobile app store (search "ColorWorld Metaverse"). The company will select 10 lucky individuals who will be notified of their selection via email.

Next, Color World will also be adding more virtual locations as well as digital products to the metaverse. Users will be able to enjoy regular fresh updates to the app, and these updates will eventually bring users a more life-like experience in the metaverse comparable to reality. Moreover, Color World hopes to attract more companies around the world to partner up and join the platform so that they can develop and grow together.

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com .

