Highspot's Culture Drives Revenue Growth and Top Tier Recognition

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases sales team productivity, today announced perennial recognition across various publications for its business growth and culture. For the third consecutive year, Highspot has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100, the annual definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. In addition, Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® recognized Highspot as one of 2022's Best Workplaces for the third consecutive year, and PEOPLE honored Highspot on its 100 Companies that Care list, highlighting the top US companies that have succeeded in business while also demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, their communities and the environment.

"People aren't just part of a company – they are the company," said Amy Johnson, Chief People Officer, Highspot. "At Highspot, we know that the more we can support our people to bring their full selves to work and inspire them to innovate, the better products we'll create and the bigger impact we'll have on our customers."

The Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces award is based on an analysis of survey responses from employees. In that survey, 97 percent of Highspot employees said the company is a great place to work compared to 57 percent of employees at a typical US-based company.

The recognition comes on the heels of rapid sales enablement category growth. Sales enablement is critical for increasing sales productivity, which is required in today's market. The global sales enablement platform market size was valued at $1.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $7.3 billion by 2028, according to Verified Market Research.

Increasing demand for Highspot's technology has contributed to the company's strong growth trajectory. This year the company surpassed 1,000 employees, launched operations in Australia-New Zealand and doubled the EMEA business. Through it all, the company has doubled down on its commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging as a key lever to success, aspiring to reflect the diversity of the communities in which it operates and create an environment where employees bring their true and unique selves to work. Recent progress includes, but is not limited to:

Increased BIPOC talent pipeline to comprise 50 percent of applications; and increased female company representation to 47 percent, 10 percent above tech industry average

Overhauled recruiting processes to inject new equitable hiring and onboarding practices; established inclusive recruiting training curriculum for all recruiters with 100 percent completion rate

Launched benefits to equalize access to reproductive care and gender affirmation

Designed the annual global internal DEI&B learning conference (Stand for Change), offering more than 30 DEI&B courses

Launched six Employee Resource Groups and an Inclusion & Belonging Council, employee-led groups that foster inclusivity and build community

Expanded and deepened partnerships with community partners, including Ada Developers Academy, AfroTech, Rainier Scholars, Technology Access Foundation (TAF), Year Up and more

Highspot 2022 Recognition:

Forbes, The Cloud 100

Forbes, America's Best Startup Employers

PEOPLE, 100 Companies that Care

Fortune Magazine, 100 Best Medium Workplaces

Fortune Magazine, Best Workplaces for Millennials

Fortune Magazine, Best Workplaces in Technology

GeekWire Awards, Next Tech Titan

Puget Sound Business Journal, Washington's Best Workplaces

The company is growing as the Highspot team continues to innovate and deliver breakthrough software that is transforming the way millions of people work. To learn more about career opportunities and open roles, visit www.highspot.com/careers .

