Kabuki Actor Nakamura Shido and Virtual Singer Hatsune Miku to Entertain Audiences around World with "Cho Kabuki" Stage Performance via Streaming, Presented by Shochiku

- Kabuki x Virtual Singer x NTT's ICT Technology -

TOKYO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Cho Kabuki" presented by Shochiku Co., Ltd. will be streamed from Kyoto, Japan, to foreign countries over the internet from 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5, to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11 (JST). It is an extraordinary Japanese stage performance that fuses Kabuki, a traditional Japanese theatre with more than 400 years of history, and a globally popular virtual singer that leads Japan's pop culture, as well as Japan's cutting-edge technology.

Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202209025924?p=images

The "Cho Kabuki" stage performance will co-star Nakamura Shido, a charismatic figure in the Kabuki world, and virtual diva Hatsune Miku. The impassioned Kabuki performance to be staged and recorded live at Kyoto's Minamiza Theatre, the most historic Kabuki theatre in Japan, on September 25, 2022, will be subsequently streamed online for audiences around the world with realistic sensations and English subtitles.

About Kabuki and "Cho Kabuki" (English): https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202209025924-O1-s37sD5av.pdf

About the Minamiza Theatre, Kyoto: https://www.kabukiweb.net/theatres/minamiza/

Promotional video for "Cho Kabuki" stage performance (in Japanese): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yO_K0PQBzNQ

Tickets for watching the video stream are on sale at Zaiko: https://shochiku-bd.zaiko.io/e/chokabuki2022

On-demand program details

- Program title:

Cho Kabuki "TOWA NO HANA HOMARE NO ISAOSHI"

For details: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102017/202209025924/_prw_PA2fl_dpTMSps5.pdf

- Cast:

Nakamura Shido (Kabuki actor)

Hatsune Miku (virtual singer)

- What:

An on-demand streaming event of "Cho Kabuki 2022 Powered by NTT," recorded live at the Minamiza Theatre in Kyoto, Japan.

*This is a recording of the performance on September 25 (Sun.) starting at 3:30 p.m. (JST).

*Streamed with English subtitles.

*The streaming will cover countries and regions across the world except Mainland China and Japan (available in Hong Kong and Macau).

- When:

From 12:00 a.m., October 5 (Wed.), to 11:59 p.m., October 11 (Tue.) (JST)

- Time:

On demand, around 1 hour and 30 minutes in running time.

- Cost:

JPY2,000 (tax excl.)

- Register at Zaiko: https://shochiku-bd.zaiko.io/e/chokabuki2022

