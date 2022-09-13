Xinhua Silk Road: Opportunities for innovative digital services trade seen at 2022 CIFTIS

BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A large number of high-tech enterprises showed their digital technologies and products at the just-concluded 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), which heralds opportunities for innovative development of digital services trade.

Visitors line up to experience e-CNY (digital yuan) payment at an exhibition of financial services during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan) (PRNewswire)

The metaverse experience hall of CIFTIS attracted a lot of visitors as it had created a deep immersive travel experience for the audience with XR virtual shooting technology, glasses-free 3D technology, and holographic interactive space among others.

Many exhibitors of the metaverse experience hall believe that CIFTIS has set up a bridge for metaverse to enter the consumer-level services trade market.

At the telecommunications, computer and information services exhibition area of the Shougang Park venue of the 2022 CIFTIS, robots of different shapes can be seen at the booths of almost all the exhibitors, working as publicity ambassadors for the exhibitors by displaying their different skills.

Multiple practical products featuring artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, 5G, blockchain and other advanced technologies were also displayed at the event.

According to Feng Ming, a doctor of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH), PUMCH displayed the portable intelligent neuronavigation robot jointly developed with Tencent AI Lab and the Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences at this year's CIFTIS.

The navigation platform of this robot integrates the surgical technology and experience of PUMCH's neurosurgery team, and combined with preoperative imaging, it can assist doctors to locate intraoperative lesions and perform puncture surgery with the robotic arm, further reducing the difficulty and improving the accuracy of the surgery.

Digital yuan also outshone at the event, and many banking, insurance and fintech companies displayed their e-CNY products at the exhibition area of financial services.

The Bank of China launched the digital RMB hard wallet, and according to the introduction of a staff at the booth of the bank, the hard wallet can help the elderly, children and other groups who are not good at mobile phone payment complete the consumption payment without carrying cash.

Exhibitors said that CIFTIS has helped shorten the distance between financial institutions, people and digital RMB, and through the interactive activities in the exhibition, the audience can more intuitively experience the security, convenience and efficiency of the digital RMB, which is helpful for the application of "digital RMB plus".

