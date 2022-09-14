Kyte BABY Launches Harry Potter Inspired Collection

The family-favorite designer of soft, bamboo baby and toddler clothing releases three iconic prints inspired by the Wizarding World.

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyte BABY announces its collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on its enchanting Harry Potter Collection of bamboo sleepwear, featuring three iconic prints for babies and toddlers inspired by the Harry Potter films. The collection will feature a range of body styles and accessories, including Kyte BABY's beloved sleep bags and blankets.

All three Harry Potter themed prints pictured here in Kyte BABY's newest collection. From Left to right, Herbology, Icons and Flight. (PRNewswire)

"When we had the opportunity to make clothes with Harry Potter themes, it was a no-brainer!" - Kyte BABY owner Ying Liu .

"We are overjoyed to be working with Warner Bros. Consumer Products!" said Kyte BABY Founder Ying Liu, whose own children admire the Wizarding World. "Our entire Kyte BABY team are huge Harry Potter fans too, so when we had the opportunity to make clothes with Harry Potter themes, it was a no-brainer! We are excited about our customers finding the best prints for their little ones."

With stars and sparkles to bring the magic to life, the Flight print includes three beloved flying creatures as depicted in JK Rowling's iconic stories. Hedwig the owl, Fawkes the phoenix and Buckbeak the Hippogriff will grace this collection, with their hallmark prints set on an all-new dark blue background color, Tahoe, which is from the Kyte's Fall 2022 collection.

The Icons print features several iconic elements from the Harry Potter films with metallic gold accents to give the overall print an enchanting and festive look. Images include Harry Potter's glasses and lightning bolt scar, a Golden Snitch, the Deathly Hallows symbol and a winged key.

Herbology is a print that contains many natural elements, including subjects of study during Herbology lessons at Hogwarts and iconic plants as depicted in the films, such as Mandrakes, Dirigible Plums, Asphodel and Leaping Toadstools. The illustrations, outlined in black, have a khaki background giving them Kyte BABY's spin on a vintage look.

The enchanting Harry Potter Collection will be available for purchase on the Kyte BABY website starting on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. CDT. For more information, visit www.kytebaby.com.

About Kyte BABY:

Founded in 2014 in Dallas, Texas, Kyte BABY is the brainchild of Ying Liu. When looking for better quality material for her sensitive baby's skin, her research led her to the soothing and sustainable properties of bamboo. Out of this, Kyte BABY was launched. Using this environmentally-intelligent fabric, the company's line features clothing for babies, toddlers, and moms. The name Kyte BABY is a playful nod to the whimsical activity of flying a kite, meant to evoke a feeling of innocence, freedom, and a return to nature. Kyte BABY is a testament to timeless fun and youth while being natural and healthy.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by Warner Bros.' biggest franchises from DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Wizarding World:

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognized as one of the world's best-loved brands.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes three epic Fantastic Beasts films, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World tours and retail also includes the flagship Harry Potter New York, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s22)

Baby sleep bags, footies, rompers and toddler pajamas come in all three of Kyte BABY's first Harry Potter prints. (PRNewswire)

Matching mother and baby Harry Potter themed prints in all three new designs from Kyte BABY. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kyte BABY