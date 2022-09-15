Memoria Announces The Launch of Its End-to-End Platform for Bereaved Families

Care tech platform transforming how families organize, purchase and finance everything they need for their loved one's funeral, and beyond.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memoria today announces the launch of its platform helping with the challenges immediately following a family member's death. By combining technology with human support, the platform offers personalized guidance, on-demand support, and a curated marketplace where families can arrange a unique farewell from the comfort of their homes – one that saves time, costs and headspace.

With Memoria, customers receive personalized and actionable guidance in the form of an interactive digital tool, drawing from the same design principles as Turbotax. Users can choose to be hands-on or delegate all cumbersome logistics to their dedicated Advisor, can purchase everything they need by browsing through a highly curated selection of services and products and can create obituaries that guests will actually want to engage with, including features like memory sharing, service details, and direct donations to charity or the bereaved family to help cover funeral expenses.

While the US Funeral market is projected to grow to approximately $52 billion in the next five years, this industry remains antiquated with no innovation and happens to be highly fragmented. Today, most families have little idea what to do when their loved one passes and most of the steps that follow are offline, confusing, and emotionally draining. Many Funeral Homes demand that business be done in person and insist families spend thousands on products one may not need. As for online options, those come in the shape of point solutions only allowing families to deal with one aspect of the bereavement process (e.g., purchasing a casket).

"Most of the resources out there point families to generic PDF checklists or to affiliate websites where they're left with 50+ tabs open on their laptop – none of the online experience is end-to-end" says Aurelie the Founder & CEO of Memoria. She experienced those challenges first hand when she lost her grandfather and was even more convinced something needed to be done when her friends and relatives abruptly lost loved ones during the pandemic. With a background in tech, she knew there was a need for a more holistic experience, one powered by technology and human guidance.

Memoria is on a mission to transform the bereavement journey, putting families in control by providing a platform that reduces time, money and headspace, creating freedom to grieve, not worry. By combining technology with human support, the platform offers personalized guidance, on-demand support, and a curated marketplace where families can arrange a unique farewell from the comfort of their homes. Launched in September 2022 and headquartered in New York City, Memoria was founded by Aurelie Biehler. For more information, visit Memoria.co

