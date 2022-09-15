Qtrac and Strategic Communications Partner to Improve Customer, Employee Experiences in Government Offices

Queue management solutions benefit local, state and federal government agencies



VALENCIA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qtrac® by Lavi Industries, a world-leading provider of virtual queue management and appointment scheduling systems , today announced it is partnering with Strategic Communications, a certified woman-owned business enterprise (WBE) and reseller to U.S. government agencies, to provide best-in-class queue solutions for local, state and federal government offices.

The partnership enables Qtrac to leverage Strategic Communications' extensive experience and knowledge.

"Qtrac identified Strategic Communications as a partner who had broad industry experience in IT, audio visual and cloud services deployments, and shared Qtrac's passion to innovate with a purpose by delivering the highest value in business solutions," Steve Covate, VP of Sales at Qtrac said. "Both Qtrac and Strategic Communications share a commitment to provide the very best products and excellent customer service to their clients."

Since its founding, Qtrac has continually invested in its products and staff to deliver an ever-evolving solution and unsurpassed support to appeal to a broad and changing market. The partnership enables Qtrac to leverage Strategic Communications' extensive experience and knowledge in order to increase market share and build product awareness in the government, education, healthcare, and enterprise sectors.

"Strategic Communications sought a partnership with Qtrac to support a variety of government agencies with a best-in-class queuing and appointment platform that can be configured to benefit a wide range of government agencies and manage the complexity within them," said Blake Kelly, cloud sales manager at Strategic Communications.

The partnership is already helping residents in Florida who need WIC (women, infants, and children) assistance. Qtrac's queue management solutions are being deployed by the Florida Department of Revenue to give them the ability to schedule their appointments for a time most convenient for them. Because of information gathered from citizens at the time appointments are made, workers will be prepared to deliver necessary products and services, increasing staff efficiency and reducing the amount of time recipients spend collecting needed supplies.

"We look forward to expanding Qtrac's virtual queue platform to additional departments and services in Florida and across the country because of our partnership with Strategic Communications," Covate added.

ABOUT QTRAC®



Qtrac® provides virtual queue management systems to companies of all sizes and across many different industries around the world. Its virtual queuing technology enhances the customer experience by focusing on the way people interact with businesses in order to eliminate lines, increase sales and improve service. Qtrac was founded by Lavi Industries, the premier provider of public guidance and crowd control solutions. Building on Lavi's 40+ years of experience and success in helping the world's leading companies effectively guide people in, through and out of their facilities, Qtrac helps organizations improve their operations by improving the customer journey. More information is available at lavi.com and qtrac.com .

