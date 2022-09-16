Informational Meeting held on Firefighter Exposure to Toxic Chemicals in Turnout Gear

GARYSBURG, N.C., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 14, 2022, Firefighters from several departments attended a meeting to learn about toxic PFAS found in their turnout gear that could be impacting their health.

The meeting was organized and co-hosted by Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League (BREDL) and included a presentation by Kevin Ferrara, a retired US Air Force firefighter, internationally known for his work on this issue. Ferrara commented that "military firefighters were deceived for decades about toxic firefighting foam; leadership knew but said nothing. It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when will my doctor tell me I have cancer because of my exposure to toxic PFAS? As veterans and firefighters, we never asked or expected to be sickened by those we trusted to protect us, let alone the protective clothing we wear."

Bryan Brice of The Law offices of F. Bryan Brice, Jr. Brice Legal Firm and Annemarie Pantazis of Wilder-Pantazis Law Group provided additional information regarding legal options, as well as state and federal resources for firefighters and their families. Brice, speaking of chemical companies like Dupont, 3M, and Chemours stated, "We need to hold the chemical companies and those responsible accountable for the high cancer rates and other injuries caused by the unconscionable level of PFAS in firefighter turnout gear."

Therese Vick, North Carolina Healthy Communities Campaign Coordinator for BREDL and the mother of a firefighter said, " Firefighters risk their lives to protect us. The turnout gear they need to protect them should not pose a threat to their health. Our hope is to bring this information to the men and women of the fire service, the public, and decision makers."

