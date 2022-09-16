InventHelp Inventor Develops a Flooring Tool (BEC-207)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to come up with an easier way to connect the hard to reach spots on flooring" said inventor from South Boston, MI "This ALL PURPOSE BAR is a handheld tool that would be specifically developed to aid in the easy installation of tongue-and-groove floor boards."

Patent-pending invention provides the ability to set floor boards for proper connection and fit. It would remove the conventional force required to place the boards with the needed tucking procedure to ensure a tight and consistent fit. Would be especially helpful to contractors who need to remain mindful of their billable hours. Easy to use, functional, convenient, efficient, simple, time saving, and safe.

