INTERVAL INTERNATIONAL WELCOMES CLUB MUNDO IMPERIAL AND THREE LANDMARK ACAPULCO PROPERTIES TO ITS EXCHANGE NETWORK

MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interval International, a leading worldwide provider of vacation services, and Mundo Imperial Entertainment & Hospitality, an innovator in travel, convention and entertainment destinations and subsidiary of Grupo Autofin Mexico, have announced the long-term affiliation of Club Imperial and three iconic properties in Acapulco to Interval's global resort network.

Interval International’s new affiliated resort – Princess Mundo Imperial in Acapulco, Mexico (PRNewswire)

Interval International adds Club Imperial and three iconic properties in Acapulco to its global resort network.

"Mundo Imperial Entertainment & Hospitality has become an important player in Mexico's tourism sector," said Marcos Agostini, Interval's senior vice president of global business development. "This is an exciting time for their business, and we look forward to increasing their value proposition and supporting their success. Club Imperial is an excellent addition to the Interval network, giving our members the chance to discover Acapulco with all of the memorable experiences available at their resorts."

Club Imperial encompasses three premier travel, convention, and entertainment destinations − Palacio Mundo Imperial, Princess Mundo Imperial, and Pierre Mundo Imperial. The oceanfront properties offer elegant design, modern luxury, and superior service in addition to a multitude of top amenities − including fully equipped fitness centers, world-class spa, two 18-hole golf courses, numerous pools, and tennis courts.

In addition to upgrading its Acapulco properties, Mundo Imperial Entertainment & Hospitality has introduced several world-class amenities. These include Expo Mundo Imperial Entertainment, an exhibit and convention complex; XTESEA - a 5,900 feet-long "above ocean" zip-line; the new Scala Beach Club; Forum Mundo Imperial Theater & Concert Hall, which seats up to 4,500 fans; and Arena GNP Seguros, a multi-use complex that hosts major concerts and sporting events such as the Mexico Tennis Open.

Club Imperial purchasers will become Interval members and enjoy a host of exciting benefits as well as access to thousands of resorts in some of the world's most desirable destinations. Benefits include Interval Options®, the ability to use points toward a hotel stay, cruise, or experiential travel; ShortStay Exchange® for long weekends and midweek resort vacations; savings on Getaway vacation rentals; and special deals on select hotel bookings.

Long considered one of Mexico's top tourist destinations, Acapulco attracts tourists for its sandy beaches, water sports, vivid nightlife, exceptional dining, and a number of other attractions. These include the spectacular La Quebrada Cliff Divers, one of Acapulco's best-known traditions; Tres Palos Lagoon, Revolcadero and Barra Vieja beaches; an endless array of entertainment for all ages and music preferences; and cultural attractions such as La Casa de los Vientos and Diego Rivera's home.

About Interval International

Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises nearly 3,200 resorts in more than 90 countries and territories. Through offices in 12 countries, Interval offers world-class products and benefits to resort clients and nearly 1.7-million-member families who are enrolled in various membership programs. Interval is an operating business of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC), a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. Visit Interval International on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Mundo Imperial Entertainment & Hospitality

A division of Mexican finance company Autofin, Mundo Imperial Entertainment & Hospitality is a renowned tourism entertainment, and meetings and conventions operator in Mexico. The group oversees more than 2,000 rooms in Acapulco and the Yucatan Peninsula. The company is committed to furthering education, health, and environmental initiatives, and has been recognized as a leader in diversity, inclusion, and social responsibility. For more information, visit MundoImperial.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Interval International