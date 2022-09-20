Ahoy! Joins TrustedChoice.com to Bring Specialized Recreational Boating Coverage to Customers

The new partnership will see Ahoy!'s boater-centric policies and technology offered via the TrustedChoice.com platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahoy! ®, the digital insurance MGA for recreational boating, today announced that it is joining TrustedChoice.com , the nation's largest digital marketing platform for independent agents and brokers.

TrustedChoice.com connects consumers and businesses to independent agents for a wide variety of personal, commercial, and life insurance products. By joining TrustedChoice.com Ahoy!'s specialized boating insurance policies and proactive and risk-reducing technology will be available via hundreds of independent insurance agents.

"We are thrilled to join TrustedChoice.com and bring our unique policies to a larger community of agents," said Tzach Segal, Vice President of Business Development of Ahoy! "With our new expanded network, we look forward to bringing the best recreational boating coverage to boaters yearning for fresh offerings fitting the 21st-century boater."

Built by boaters for boaters, Ahoy!'s customers receive an onboard smart boat kit in addition to a tailored insurance policy, which works alongside a proprietary mobile app to offer advanced telemetry features that proactively help reduce risk and prevent damage or injury. The mobile app offers alerts such as grounding avoidance, theft recovery assistance, and micro-targeted weather alerts and forecasts, while the boat insurance policy tailored to boaters' 21st-century needs includes a phone overboard protection policy.

Ahoy!'s insurance policies are currently available directly and through agents, to boat owners in a growing number of states including Minnesota, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Illinois, Ohio, New York, Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia with plans to expand across the US in the coming months.

About Ahoy!

Ahoy! is a tech-driven insurance company transforming the recreational boating insurance industry from being a financial hedge into becoming a proactive asset that protects and extends the joy of boating. Built by boaters for boaters, Ahoy! combines its proactive, risk-reducing technology, with its founders' deep knowledge of boating and insurance to create innovative insurance policies for the 21st century. Using on-board Internet of Things (IoT) technology, as well as AI and Big Data, Ahoy! offers a proprietary risk reduction solution to proactively prevent boating mishaps, therefore increasing the time boaters can enjoy their vessel. In times of need, Ahoy! ensures swift, modern, and non-intrusive assistance and claims processing support so that boaters can be back on the water in no time. Co-founded in 2021 by a team of naval veterans, insurance experts, and experienced high-tech executives, Amit Nisenbaum, Kaenan Hertz, Shachar Segev, and Arie Ambramovici. Ahoy!, which is licensed to sell property-casualty insurance products, has offices in New York and Israel. For more information, visit: https://www.ahoy.insure/

