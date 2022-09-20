Coginiti Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2022 Presenting Company

Over $6.5 billion in funding awarded to date; leading tech investment conference continues to select large and diverse lineup of innovators from the Southeast's hottest tech markets

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coginiti announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 450-plus applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to present at Venture Atlanta FORWARD 2022 to be held October 19-20. For 15 years, the annual conference has been selecting the most promising tech companies and bringing in the top investment firms from across the nation to hear them pitch. Venture Atlanta has helped launch more than 700 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, spinning out $17 billion in successful exits.

Coginiti's collaborative intelligence platform makes it easy to discover, share, and reuse curated SQL business logic.

"Coginiti is honored to be one of the few selected companies to present at Venture Atlanta," said Rick Hall, Founder and CEO of Coginiti. "The conference is an incredible opportunity to build new relationships with investors and companies across the Southeast. We're excited to present Coginiti's unique Collaborative Intelligence platform, a new way to empower enterprise employees to answer business questions faster by democratizing data and analytics."

With the never-ending demand for data and analytics, Coginiti is helping enterprises respond to the dynamic needs of enterprises that a centralized data environment cannot provide. Coginiti works with companies to implement a set of practices to democratize access to data, foster collaboration between engineering and business teams, and support building, sharing, and curating data and analytic assets. The company's approach drastically improves productivity, improves results, and reduces costs.

As in previous years, Venture Atlanta FORWARD 2022 is anticipated to be a sold-out event, with over 1,200 entrepreneurs, founders, investors, and business leaders expected to be in attendance. A new venue for this year's Venture Atlanta—the Woodruff Arts Center at 1280 Peachtree Street—reflects the growing intersection of art and technology.

"Venture Atlanta has established itself as the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in the tech ecosystem," said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. "We again set a new record with nearly 500 applicants for Venture Atlanta Forward 2022—it's our most competitive year yet in terms of presenter quality. With an impressive slate of 87 presenting and showcase companies, a record number of sponsors, and a brand-new venue, we're continuing to raise the bar for what will be our 15th anniversary event."

Venture Atlanta boasts a roster of highly successful alumni, including CallRail, Car360, Flock Safety, Florence Healthcare, Kabbage, ParkMobile, Pindrop Security, Salesforce Pardot, Salesloft, SingleOps, Stax, and Terminus.

To learn more about Coginiti, visit coginiti.co. For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event, or to view the conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org .

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 700 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org . For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit our blog .

About Coginiti

Coginiti, the collaborative intelligence company, empowers everyone to get consistent answers fast to any business question. Coginiti software products help enterprises implement a set of practices to democratize access to data, foster collaboration between engineering and business teams, and support building, reusing, sharing, and curating data and analytic assets. Data professionals use Coginiti to deliver consistent results faster across a wide variety of use cases including business intelligence, data science, and business operations. For more information, visit www.coginiti.co. For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit our blog .

