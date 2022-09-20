Houston-based PMR Law Adds Attorney M. Cristina Gonzalez

Firm boosts personal injury expertise to growing team

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke LLP (PMR Law) is pleased to announce the arrival of trial attorney M. Cristina Gonzalez to the law firm's personal injury practice.

Ms. Gonzalez joins the firm with a background of litigating on behalf of individuals and families involved in personal injury disputes. Her practice will focus on motor vehicle collisions, premises liability, medical malpractice, and product liability cases. She also has a background in criminal law.

"Cristina's expertise brings additional personal injury experience to our growing team." said PMR Law Managing Partner and Shareholder Tej Paranjpe. "She is talented, smart, and we look forward to collaborating with her to help our clients."

Fluent in Spanish, Ms. Gonzalez is a first-generation daughter of immigrant parents and has a passion for helping others. Prior to earning her law degree from South Texas College of Law, Ms. Gonzalez worked as a paralegal while attending college and receiving her undergraduate degree from the University of Houston-Clear Lake. She clerked for the Harris County District Attorney's office during law school.

"PMR Law has a great reputation for representing people impacted by the negligence of others," said Ms. Gonzalez. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to develop solutions for our clients."

Ms. Gonzalez is devoted to giving back to her community. She is the president-elect of the Mexican American Bar Association of Houston and a member of the Houston Trial Lawyers and the Houston Young Lawyers Association. Ms. Gonzalez mentors high school students and volunteers for the Go Tejano Committee of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke LLP or PMR Law is driven by compassion and focused on results. The firm has helped thousands of clients receive the compensation they deserve in personal injury litigation and business disputes. PMR Law's priority is to provide personalized attention, professionalism, and tireless representation. Visit: www.pmrlaw.com.

