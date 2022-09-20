McDermott Selected for Begonia Project by TotalEnergies EP Angola Block 17/06

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International has been awarded a significant contract by TotalEnergies EP Angola Block 17/06 for engineering, procurement, supply, construction, installation, pre-commissioning and assistance to commissioning and start-up (EPSCI) on its Begonia Project. The Begonia field is located offshore Angola in water depth between 400 to 750 meters.

The Begonia Project will collect hydrocarbons from a reservoir, via a subsea-to-subsea tie-back to an existing floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit. McDermott will provide all EPSCI services for subsea umbilicals, water injection and production flowlines. There are three production wells in total which are gathered through a multiphase production flowline, approximately 12 miles (20 kilometres) in length. The two water injection wells are connected back to an existing riser.

McDermott will utilize its diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels: The North Ocean 102 will install the umbilicals, and the Amazon will install the rigid pipelines using its world-class J-lay pipeline system and advanced technology.

"This award leverages our extensive subsea and deepwater expertise and is testament to our customer's confidence in our newly converted, state-of-the-art Amazon vessel," said Mahesh Swaminathan, Senior Vice President, Subsea and Deepwater for McDermott. "The Begonia Project represents our first subsea project in Angola and supports our strategic focus to grow our footprint in Africa."

As part the company's commitment to long-term growth and investment in Angola, McDermott plans to maximize the use of local suppliers and subcontractors throughout the project and provide training to develop a local workforce.

Project management and engineering will be executed from McDermott's teams in London and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The fabrication will be executed locally in Angola, West Africa.

McDermott defines a significant contract as between USD $250 million and $500 million.

