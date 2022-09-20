TEDCO's FY23 Board of Directors Features Diverse, Experienced Leaders

Omar Muhammad selected to chair the board for a second year

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO , Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, held its annual election for the board of directors' executive officers, reaffirming a second term for Chair Omar Muhammad of Morgan State University (MSU).

TEDCO’s full slate of executive officers are: • Chair – Omar S. Muhammad• Vice Chair – Ellen Flowers-Fields • Secretary – Jennifer Elisseeff• Treasurer – Jeffrey Rhoda• Assistant Treasurer – Eben Smith (PRNewswire)

TEDCO's full slate of executive officers are:

"I am gratified to continue to lead the board of directors following an incredibly productive year. Our board has been laser focused on TEDCO's mission of enhancing economic empowerment by fostering an inclusive and entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem, and that will continue in my second term," said Omar Muhammad, chair of the board. "I'm particularly proud of the collaborative spirit of the board and the TEDCO team on projects as noteworthy as The Open Institute for Black Women Entrepreneur Excellence and our efforts to support Maryland's leading tech entrepreneurs."

Those efforts include a major infusion of funding—up to $50 million— from the Treasury Department's State Small Business Credit Initiative, which flows through Maryland's small business relief plan to TEDCO. The funds will go to support recipients of TEDCO's Venture Equity Fund, Venture Capital Limited Partnership Equity program, the Seeds Funds Equity program and the Social Impact Funds, which are aimed at providing investment and support to economically underserved founders and communities in Maryland.

"We appreciate the experience and talent our board brings to TEDCO, and their commitment to bringing wealth expansion and inclusion to more Marylanders is seen in our work each day," said Troy LeMaile-Stovall , CEO, TEDCO. "We thank last year's executive officers for their service and welcome the new officers, including our board chair. Omar exemplifies TEDCO's values of accountability and integrity; he has been a tremendous support in these uncertain times as we seek to carry out TEDCO's crucial mission."

TEDCO is managed by a 19-member Board of Directors, 14 of whom are appointed by the Governor, two appointed by the President of the Maryland Senate; and two appointed by the Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates - each to staggered 4-year terms. The 19th member is the Maryland Secretary of Commerce, who serves ex officio. Each member appointed by the Governor is confirmed by the Senate.

TEDCO's full board of directors are: Chair, Omar S. Muhammad, MSU; Vice Chair, Ellen Flowers-Fields, College of Southern Maryland; Secretary, Jennifer Elisseeff, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine; Treasurer, Jeffrey Rhoda; Assistant Treasurer, Eben Smith, Three|E Consulting Group; Rondall Allen, University of Maryland Eastern Shore; John Bohanan, Cornerstone Government Affairs; Kathie Callahan Brady, FITCI; Clifford Coppersmith, Chesapeake College; Mike Gill, Maryland Department of Commerce; Michael J. Howard, MJH Group; Matthew Lee, FASTech; Myra Norton, Arena Analytics; John Parris, Parriad, LLC; Amita Shukla, Vitamita; Chung Hei Sing, Applied Derivative Research; David Tohn, BTS Software Solutions; and Robert Wells, Baker Donelson.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

