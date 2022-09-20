Wavestone's growth continues: Coeus Consulting and PEN Partnership join Wavestone in the pursuit of becoming a leading global consultancy

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After joining forces with PEN Partnership in August, Wavestone announced on September 15th the acquisition of Coeus Consulting, a London-based management consulting firm specializing in CIO Advisory. These two most recent acquisitions align with Wavestone's growth ambitions of becoming a leading player in the global consulting market.

Coeus Consulting: a management consulting firm specializing in strategic IT advisory

Founded in 2013, Coeus Consulting is an independent, award-winning IT advisory firm, that empowers technology, business, and procurement leaders to deliver more. Coeus Consulting serves leading Global 500 companies and organizations from the private and public sectors across the UK and Europe in industries including Manufacturing and Construction, Energy & Utilities, and Retail & Consumer Products. Its value proposition is built on four main service offerings: IT Strategy, IT Sourcing, Change and Architecture.

Coeus Consulting is headquartered in London, with a headcount of circa 45 permanent employees. Coeus Consulting relies on a small number of trusted subcontractors when additional capacity is needed to deliver projects.

Coeus Consulting has shown successful growth since its inception.

A new step in building a significant global footprint, as part of Wavestone's Impact strategic plan

The merger of the three teams immediately and significantly widens the playing field and creates new development opportunities.

The addition of Coeus Consulting's leading IT expertise to Wavestone's will enable the firm to provide an unbiased world-class value proposition for technology and business leaders alike. The presence of Coeus Consulting in the Energy, Utilities, Manufacturing and Retail sectors, combined with PEN Partnership's deep expertise in the Financial Services and Life Science sectors, and Wavestone's historic cross-industry footprint creates a solid foundation to partner with blue-chip companies on their major transformation challenges.

Ben Barry, James Cockroft and Rob Walker, Directors and co-founders of Coeus, said: "Wavestone and the Coeus Consulting combination perfectly addresses the CIO agenda. We have both complementary value propositions and client portfolios, as well as like-minded corporate values. In addition, the business consulting expertise of PEN Partnership in the Financial Services and Life Science industries creates an exciting opportunity for us to address transformation challenges of our clients in these sectors with a holistic value proposition. We were amazed by the strong cultural fit, and we believe that the project will provide our teams with numerous opportunities."

Chris Gibson, PEN Partnership's CEO, adds "We are very enthusiastic to have Coeus Consulting join our project. It strengthens and expands our expertise even further, particularly in the technology area, as well as enhances our strength in business and operational performance. Together, we are accelerating our growth agenda in order to position Wavestone as a preferred consulting firm for the world's leading organizations."

Reza Maghsoudnia, Strategic Development Director of Wavestone, concludes "We were impressed by Coeus Consulting's ability to engage with very large enterprises at the most senior level. That says a lot about the expertise and value of the team. This project is a game changer and creates the conditions for an evolutionary change in the UK and accelerates our overall globalization."

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. It's an ambition anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in the signature "The Positive Way." For more, visit https://www.wavestone.us/.

Wavestone draws on about 4,000 employees across Europe – where it is a leading independent player in consulting, the United States and Asia.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

