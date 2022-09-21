1Box Self Storage - a Volta Global company - Acquires Kubox and Kubox Home Delivery, Further Strengthening its Leadership in the Netherlands

Landmark Acquisition Expands the 1Box Portfolio to 28 Self-Storage Facilities Across the Netherlands, With an Eye for Further Growth

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Box Self Storage, the Dutch affiliate of Volta Global's 1Box Group self-storage platform in Europe, has completed the acquisition of Kubox, another leading self-storage operator in the Netherlands. This acquisition brings the 1Box Self Storage portfolio to a total of 28 operational facilities in the Netherlands and cements 1Box as a leading brand in the industry.

"The Kubox acquisition is a major strategic milestone for 1Box that was years in the making", said Jeff Evans, President of Volta Global and the 1Box Group, "1Box now boasts nationwide coverage of the self-storage market and a core strategic presence in the key Rotterdam market, as well as the infrastructure for home delivery or storage-as-a-service that we look forward to making available to current and future 1Box customers in the coming months."

The acquisition of Kubox coincides with Volta Global's continuing progress in consolidating the fragmented and high-growth European self-storage market, after significant experience as an owner and operator of self-storage in the United States, among other real estate asset classes. In addition to the Kubox acquisition, Volta Global has recently made new acquisitions in France and Italy, establishing itself as one of only a handful of Pan-European self-storage operators.

"Marko Dimitrijevic, Volta Global Chairman, commented: We thank all parties involved in this acquisition and in particular our Dutch team members. We are proud to offer our self-storage services to more and more markets in the Netherlands and are very excited by the development of our European portfolio. The European self-storage industry is characterized by many of the same attributes that have made self-storage a very practical solution for so many U.S. households and become a highly desirable asset class in the United States. "

Transaction Advisors

TaylorWessing Amsterdam acted as 1Box outside legal counsel in this transaction.

The seller was represented by JBR.

About 1Box Group

1Box Group is a pan-European owner, developer, and operator of institutional class self-storage facilities. The group currently owns and operates over 30 facilities totaling over 800,000 square feet and over 10,000 units across the Netherlands, France, and Italy.

About Volta Global

Volta Global is a global real estate developer, operator and investor based in Miami, Florida. The firm focuses primarily on self-storage, hospitality, multi-family residential, and private credit in the U.S. and Europe. Volta Global operates with a permanent capital base, enabling the firm to be patient, flexible and long term focused when it comes to investment opportunities, partnerships and working with local communities.

