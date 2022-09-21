BoardProspects Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month by Recognizing Hispanic/Latino Board Members

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BoardProspects.com, an innovative software platform which has disrupted traditional board recruitment by providing corporations with direct access to a prestigious community of thousands of board candidates, today announced that it is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month by recognizing 25 Hispanic/Latino members of its board candidate community. The recognition takes place in the September issue of Board Recruitment - BoardProspects' monthly e-publication examining the latest news and trends in board recruitment.

"We are thrilled to recognize these Hispanic/Latino members of our community as part of our celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month," said Mark Rogers, CEO of BoardProspects. "Unfortunately, when it comes to boardroom service, the Hispanic/Latino community represents one of the most underrepresented populations on corporate boards in the U.S. BoardProspects is working hard to promote the inclusion of more Hispanics and Latinos on corporate boards by providing a forum through which they can promote their boardroom credentials and skill sets to corporations seeking new board members."

"Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month is an opportunity to recognize the vital role BoardProspects plays in promoting the Hispanic community for board opportunities," said BoardProspects member Michael Montelongo, a board member at Civeo (NYSE: CVEO) and Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT). "BoardProspects is driving Latino inclusion in the boardroom with educational tools and resources and an online marketplace for board recruitment. The result is more opportunities for members and a diverse and talented board succession pipeline for corporations."

The 25 Hispanic/Latino members recognized by BoardProspects were chosen because of their distinguished record of boardroom service -- which is helping to advance the number of Hispanics and Latinos serving on corporate boards. The members include:

Sylvia Acevedo Claudio Muruzabal Jaime Ardila Julio Nemeth Bernadette Aulestia Haydee Olinger Annabelle Bexiga Patricia Pineda Louis Caldera Juan Pujadas Grace Colon Gloria Santona Fred Diaz Myrna Soto Cielo Hernandez Jorge Titinger Daniela Jorge Luis Ubinas Grace Lieblein Jorge Uribe Luis Marconi Arthur Valdez Graciela Monteagudo Ralph de la Vega Michael Montelongo



To read about these amazing individuals, you can access a complimentary copy of the September issue of Board Recruitment at: Board Recruitment, September 2022.

