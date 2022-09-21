BOLLINGER MOTORS AND WABASH ANNOUNCE JOINT DEVELOPMENT TO PRODUCE LAST-MILE REFRIGERATED DELIVERY ELECTRIC TRUCK

DETROIT, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bollinger Motors, which recently became a majority owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN), announces today it has teamed up with Wabash, a leading truck body and trailer manufacturer, to develop a stronger, lighter, refrigerated truck body on electric chassis.

Wabash has developed a lightweight composite technology, EcoNex™ Technology, for use in truck bodies and trailers that will seamlessly integrate with Bollinger's Class 4 electric chassis cab. Wabash's EcoNex Technology is made from composite material that is more durable, lighter, and more thermally efficient than other commercial products.

The companies' unique offering includes:

Weight savings due to Wabash's lightweight EcoNex composite technology

Electrification of customer fleets utilizing Bollinger's all-electric chassis cab

Increased total payload capacity due to lower overall truck weight

Breakthrough improvement in thermal efficiency compared to conventional design

Overall cost savings due to weight savings and thermal efficiency

"Wabash's EcoNex composite technology reduces the amount of electricity needed to maintain cold temperatures," said Mark Ehrlich, VP new business development at Wabash. "The all-electric truck we're developing with Bollinger Motors will be highly efficient with more uptime and less charging compared to conventional construction."

"I'm excited to help 'green up' the journey from farm to table," said Robert Bollinger, Founder & CEO of Bollinger Motors, who was inspired to start the company while he owned a farm in upstate New York. "We're confident Wabash's expertise in commercial transportation, combined with Bollinger's leadership in Class 4 electrification, will deliver a superior product for customers looking to reduce their carbon footprints."

On Wednesday, September 7th, 2022, Bollinger Motors become a majority owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN). This is Mullen's first EV acquisition and propels the Company into the medium-duty truck classes 3-6, along with the B1 and B2 sport utility trucks. Learn more about the acquisition here. Bollinger Motors is led by founder and CEO, Robert Bollinger, out of its Oak Park, Michigan headquarters.

ABOUT BOLLINGER MOTORS

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors is a U.S.-based company, headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors will manufacture all-electric platforms and chassis cabs for commercial vehicles in Classes 4-6. www.BollingerMotors.com.

ABOUT WABASH

Wabash is a world-class manufacturer of advanced engineered solutions and services for transportation, logistics and distribution industries, with capabilities recognized for innovation, reliability and industry expertise.

