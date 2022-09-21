Enverus Opens Software Development Hub in Czech Republic

Brno selected as new research and development site, more than 100 engineering professionals to be hired within 18 months

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus, the most trusted energy-dedicated SaaS platform, has announced it will build a software development hub in Brno, Czech Republic, with plans to hire 20-25 developers this year and more than 200 engineering professionals over the next few years to expand its global technical capabilities and team.

Last week, Enverus announced the acquisition of Madrid-based RatedPower, a SaaS company that helps companies discover the smartest ways to design and engineer utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) plants. Combined with past acquisitions and software development in power and renewables, Enverus has invested more than $1 billion into its technology platform. This new office marks another step in Enverus' plans to expand its international presence and solutions portfolio.

"We recognize the benefits of a diverse workforce, and the engineering talent in the Czech Republic includes some of the best developers in the world," said Mark Szygenda, chief technology officer at Enverus. "Building the team there will help us continue to deliver innovative solutions to players in the energy industry and help the energy transition taking place across the world. Enverus has been recognized as a best place to work in cities across North America and seeks to do the same in Brno."

"We chose the Czech Republic because of our previous, direct experience growing an office to 300 here before, and love its welcoming business environment and strong technical universities that provide an excellent pool of talent that will add to our team of more than 500 developers in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Spain and India," added Szygenda. "We know we can repeat success here again and we seek those who thrive on solving technical challenges and want to be a part of a growing team that serves the largest industry in the world. We're seeking employees who embody our core values of 'One Team, Courageous Innovation and Partners for Life.'"

Enverus plans to open its office at the end of September and is immediately recruiting for talent to work remotely in the near term. Anyone interested in job openings in Brno should apply at enverus.com/careers.

The announcement arrives as Enverus emphasizes its commitment to intelligent connections which bring together the analytics, people, experience and industry scope to connect the right data and information in the right way to discover previously unseen insights and opportunities, act fast and deliver extraordinary outcomes.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Enverus has offices in Centennial, Colorado; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Houston; Midland, Texas; New York; Oklahoma City; Bangalore, India; Brno, Czech Republic; Calgary, Alberta; London; Madrid, Spain; Santander, Spain; Stonehouse, U.K.; and Singapore. By leveraging hundreds of research analysts, data scientists, engineers, traders and economists, Enverus continues to build an offering that covers commercial, asset and macro insights in energy that are data driven and unmatched by anyone in the industry. It is considered the leading energy SaaS and data analytics company worldwide and employs more than 1,400 worldwide.

About Enverus

Enverus is the most trusted, energy-dedicated SaaS platform, offering real-time access to analytics, insights, benchmark cost and revenue data sourced from our partnerships to 98% of U.S. energy producers, and more than 35,000 suppliers. Our platform, with intelligent connections, drives more efficient production and distribution, capital allocation, renewable energy development, investment and sourcing, and our experienced industry experts support our customers through thought leadership, consulting and technology innovations. We provide intelligence across the energy ecosystem: renewables, oil and gas, financial institutions, and power and utilities, with more than 6,000 customers in 50 countries. Learn more at Enverus.com

