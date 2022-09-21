Kadenwood Co-Founder Steve Garvey to Speak at Kroger Natural Wellness Festival to Showcase Rising Role of Plant-Based Wellness Among Athletes

The National League Iron Man of Baseball Highlights Benefits of Plant-Based Products for Athlete Recovery; Level Select The Fastest Growing CBD Brand at Kroger

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadenwood (the "Company"), a leading plant-based wellness company dedicated to fostering consumer trust and transparency in CBD, announced today that Co-Founder and Head of Sports Partnerships, Steve Garvey is set to represent the Company at the Kroger Wellness Festival on September 23-24 in Cincinnati, OH, where he will showcase the role of plant-based wellness products for their role in athlete relief and recovery.

The panel, entitled "Top of Their Game," will run from 3:15 pm - 4:00 pm ET on Saturday, September 24. Garvey, a former professional MLB All Star, and National League (NL) Most Valuable Player in 1974 and National League Championship Series MVP in 1978 and 1984, and World Series Champion in 1981. Garvey will join Olympic Gold medalist Mary Wineberg and NFL Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz, a professional football legend, on the panel for a discussion on the rising role of plant-based wellness among professional athletes in major league sports, sponsored by Pepsi Zero Sugar.

"As someone who has dealt with pain throughout my career, and tried everything to manage it while maintaining my ability to perform well, I am excited to share my thoughts and experience using plant-based products and provide those suffering with similar situations true relief that actually works," said Steve Garvey, Co-Founder of Kadenwood. "When I played professional baseball, these products were not an option for me, so that's why I've put so much dedication into LEVEL SELECT, and am thrilled to see how sports have evolved into acceptance. Seeing that plant-based wellness products work, and there are so many benefits – I can't wait to share them with everyone at the Kroger Wellness Festival."

The event will take place at Laura's Lean Stage on the festival grounds which are open to the public free of charge. Garvey will represent Kadenwood's flagship brand LEVEL SELECT, which is currently one of the fastest growing CBD products at Kroger.

"Steve's upcoming panel at the Kroger Wellness Festival gives us a unique opportunity to showcase the role that plant-based products can play in empowering active and healthy lifestyles," said Kadenwood Co-Founder and CEO Erick Dickens. "We are honored and grateful to those who have believed in our LEVEL SELECT products, to be Kroger's number one selling CBD wellness brand on their shelves this year. It stands as a testament to the power of plant-based wellness. We can't wait to represent the brand and spread the word even further - that plant-based wellness is the future of health, especially for athletes seeking relief."

Plant-based wellness, specifically CBD, is in highest demand in the health and wellness category, with a market size expected to reach $47.22 billion by 2028, according to Vantage Market Research. With the CBD wellness market projecting an annual growth rate of 21.3 percent, Kadenwood is at the forefront of category growth as it continues to support the success of its portfolio brands.

In creating LEVEL SELECT, Kadenwood worked with a team of medical experts and doctors to ensure that products have high enough levels of CBD to deliver results consumers can feel. In contrast, other plant-based CBD products can contain levels of CBD that are too low to have any meaningful effect, and are rarely third-party tested for quality, safety and efficacy.

The Kroger Natural Wellness Festival is a free festival focusing on food and wellness that will take place at The Banks on Freedom Way in Cincinnati, OH. The Kroger Wellness Festival is a public event designed to raise awareness of Kroger and the products they offer, while also sharing a vision of physical and mental health for all. 2022's event is bound to be the biggest festival yet, and you can enjoy it all in downtown Cincinnati. View the 2022 festival event schedule here .

About Kadenwood

Founded in 2019, Kadenwood, Inc. is a privately held consumer products company relentlessly focused on creating a trusted and safe mainstream plant-based wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically integrated CBD manufacturing to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains 0.0% THC. In 2019, Kadenwood launched its first branded products under LEVEL SELECTTM in personal care. In late 2020, Kadenwood launched the Purity PetTM business, as well as Purity Organic® hot teas, to add to its portfolio of CBD brands. Kadenwood expanded its global presence in Summer 2021 with the acquisition of Healist Advanced Naturals, an innovative CBD wellness brand focused on high quality botanical ingredients, along with Social CBD, a brand committed to delivering calming formulas with the added benefit of CBD. Since then, Kadenwood has become the first plant-based wellness company to have a portfolio of multiple brands across approximately 22,000 retail stores. To learn more about Kadenwood, please visit https://www.kadenwoodbrands.com .

About The Kroger Co.

The Kroger Co. is the founder of The Kroger Wellness Festival. At The Kroger Co., we work every day with a very specific purpose in mind: to Feed the Human Spirit™. With nearly half a million associates serving over 9 million customers daily at 2,800 retail food stores, we're serving America through food, inspiration and uplift, and we're creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

Kroger Health, the health care arm of The Kroger Co., also supports The Kroger Wellness Festival to further promote our belief in Food as Medicine. That means we're dedicated to nutrition, education and personalized approaches to eating and enjoying food, leading to healthier lives and illness prevention.

