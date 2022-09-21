Levine Plotkin & Menin, LLP Announces Expansion Into Los Angeles and Grows its Team of Attorneys

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Plotkin & Menin, LLP (LPM), a boutique law firm engaged in transactional work in the arts, entertainment and media, today announced the opening of offices in Los Angeles. LPM counsels artists and the enterprises that utilize their creative services and intellectual property rights, as well as companies and individuals who provide services to the creative industries.

LPM's expansion to Los Angeles will build on the firm's existing footprint in the region, and comes after many years of working with studios, creatives, independent producers and others based in the area. The Los Angeles office aligns with LPM's mission to better serve the firm's existing clients and projects and to expand its film and television practice generally. Recent representations include Hamilton from development on stage through its premiere as a film on Disney+; the producers of Netflix's The Prom directed by Ryan Murphy; and its longtime client Gloria Steinem in connection with the autobiographical film The Glorias, starring Julianne Moore.

"Our clients are increasingly active in multiple areas simultaneously. We regularly help our theater and literary publishing clients develop films, television series, podcasts and other media projects, while many studios and rights holders come to us for advice as they navigate the stage and book publishing worlds," said Loren Plotkin, a founder of LPM. "We have now found the perfect match in Los Angeles to allow us to better serve our clients on both coasts and in all media. We are excited about the expansion."

As part of the Los Angeles expansion, LPM is pleased to announce the addition of David Schachter to its team of attorneys. Schachter joins LPM as a partner and will manage the Los Angeles office.

With significant experience representing acting talent, screenwriters, directors and producers working across multiple sectors of the film and television industry, Schachter will build upon LPM's expertise in those areas as the firm continues to evolve. His recent successes include representing author and screenwriter Taffy Brodesser-Akner, whose bestselling novel Fleishman Is in Trouble sold to ABC Signature and FX in a highly competitive bidding process. A limited series adaptation of the book recently wrapped filming and will premiere on FX on Hulu, with Brodesser-Akner serving as the series creator and showrunner. Schachter also represents Scott Mescudi (also known as multi platinum recording artist Kid Cudi) with respect to his film and television endeavors. Recent deals include a multiyear development and production pact with BRON Studios for Mescudi's production shingle, Mad Solar Productions; a starring role for Mescudi in the upcoming John Woo action film, Silent Night; and an upcoming Netflix animated project, Entergalactic, for which Mescudi will voice the lead role and serve as executive producer.

"Artists and producers are no longer content to stay in one lane creatively," said David Schachter. "The opportunities for crossover success have never been greater, and with its diversity of expertise in entertainment, LPM is poised to help clients maximize that success. The firm has a long-standing reputation as an industry leader, with a commitment to innovation and state-of-the-art lawyering. I am honored and excited to join LPM as a partner at this transformative time and to work with the firm's talented and inspiring team of attorneys."

Levine Plotkin & Menin, LLP (LPM) is an entertainment law firm founded in New York City in 1977. The firm's practice covers virtually all areas of the arts, entertainment and media, from traditional platforms to emerging technologies. LPM's extensive professional experience allows the firm to nurture an idea, project or company from inception through execution.

LPM has been ranked by Chambers USA, America's Leading Lawyers for Business, in Media & Entertainment: Film, Music, Television & Theater-New York and all of the partners of the firm are listed annually as "New York Super Lawyers." The firm is consistently ranked by the U.S. News & World Report-Best Lawyers both nationally and in the New York Metro area as a "Best Law Firm" in Entertainment Law.

