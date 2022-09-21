Mirakl Names Jean-Gabriel de Mourgues Executive Vice President of Mirakl Connect and Growth Solutions to Drive Global Expansion of Seller and Partner Ecosystem

Experienced Industry Leader Joins Mirakl Following Nearly Ten Years with Amazon Marketplace

BOSTON and PARIS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirakl , the industry's first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform, today announced the appointment of Jean-Gabriel de Mourgues as executive vice president of Mirakl Connect and growth solutions. As the world's largest ecosystem of marketplace sellers and partners, Mirakl Connect brings together all the parties needed for a thriving marketplace. This ecosystem cements Mirakl's place at the center of the marketplace economy and reflects its unique understanding of what it takes for companies to accelerate their success in today's commerce landscape. De Mourgues joins Mirakl following nearly a decade of leadership at Amazon, most recently serving as director of Amazon Marketplace in Latin America.

Marketplaces have grown twice as fast as eCommerce, and retailers, brands and third-party sellers alike have taken notice – 45% more sellers joined marketplaces in 2021 compared to the previous year. Mirakl Connect empowers marketplaces to quickly find, qualify and onboard vetted, relevant sellers to grow their marketplaces without limits. As executive vice president of Mirakl Connect and growth solutions, de Mourgues will oversee the Mirakl Connect ecosystem's constantly growing network of sellers and partners.

The Mirakl Connect ecosystem has doubled in size over the past year, adding leading sellers including Puma and Yves Rocher. In addition, Mirakl has added new partners to accelerate the pace of commerce across multiple categories, including fulfillment company Flowspace and customer service support company eDesk. By bringing together all the parties needed for a thriving marketplace economy, Mirakl Connect enables the organization to solidify its position powering the world's leading online marketplaces.

"Sellers that align to a marketplace's vision and values are critical to achieve scalable, sustained growth," said Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder and co-CEO, Mirakl. "Mirakl Connect is an essential resource for marketplaces to qualify trusted, pre-vetted sellers and partners that will help scale their business while protecting their brand. Jean-Gabriel's experience leading the growth of Amazon Marketplace in Europe and Latin America will prove invaluable as we drive expansion of the marketplace model throughout the world."

"The Mirakl Connect ecosystem has the potential to completely transform how retailers connect with new sellers and partners, at a moment when expanded product assortments are essential to combat supply chain pressures and rising inflation," said de Mourgues. "I know firsthand the importance of streamlining how marketplace operators identify, source and onboard sellers and partners so they can more easily meet the needs and expectations of their customers. I look forward to working with the Mirakl Connect team to grow our global ecosystem and develop new product innovations that offer a seamless experience for operators, sellers and partners that want to expand their marketplace business."

The latest marketplace insight and viewpoints can be found on the Mirakl blog . For more business developments and updates, follow Mirakl on LinkedIn and Twitter . To learn why the world's most trusted brands choose Mirakl visit www.mirakl.com .To learn more about how to get on board with Mirakl Connect, visit www.miraklconnect.com .

About Mirakl

Mirakl offers the industry's first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform. With Mirakl, organizations across B2B and B2C industries can launch marketplaces faster, grow bigger, and operate with confidence as they exceed rising customer expectations. Platforms are the new competitive advantage in eCommerce, and the world's most trusted brands choose Mirakl for its comprehensive solution of technology, expertise, and the Mirakl Connect ecosystem to unlock the power of the platform business model for them.

As a result, companies like ABB, Astore by AccorHotels, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Catch, Changi Airport, Darty, The Kroger Co., Leroy Merlin, Maisons du Monde, Metro, and Toyota Material Handling gain the speed, scale, and agility to win in the changing eCommerce landscape. For more information: www.mirakl.com

