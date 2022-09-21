National Homebuilder Century Complete Announces New Midwest Communities

New communities coming to west Michigan and northwest Indiana from the national leader in online homebuying.

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced its affordable Century Complete brand is opening four new communities in west Michigan and three new communities in northwest Indiana–combining for a total of 154 new homes across the company's Midwest division, available through the company's streamlined and online "Buy Now" process.

Essex Floor Plan | Elevation A1 | New Homes by Century Complete (PRNewswire)

Affordable and reliable, online homebuying pioneer Century Complete will offer an inspired lineup of single-family floor plans at each community, boasting open-concept layouts with desirable included features like granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and more. Streamlined finishes and floor plans add up to big savings, with new homes priced from the mid $200s to the mid $300s, while still backed by the quality construction and care that made Century Communities a top 10 U.S. homebuilder.

Explore new west Michigan communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/KalamazooMetro.

Learn more about new northwest Indiana communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/NWIndiana.

"We're thrilled to build on our operations in the Midwest, where we've enjoyed a great presence and relationship with buyers," said Greg Huff, president of Century Complete. "With quality and affordable new homes in in-demand locations, plus an online homebuying experience that makes the process easier than ever to navigate, we're proud to bring the dream of homeownership to more buyers in Michigan and Indiana."

NOW SELLING:

University Village | Westville, IN 46391

From the mid $300s

22 single-family homes

3 two-story floor plans with basements & brick exteriors

4- to 5-bedroom homes featuring 2.5 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, and up to 2,180 square feet

Located just minutes from Purdue University Northwest's Westville Campus, University Village offers a well-designed, mixed-use community with close proximity to charming restaurants, shops, and parks. Residents will also love quick access to regional amenities via Highway 421 and I-90, with Chicago an hour's drive away.

Meadowood Estates | Kalamazoo, MI 49048

From the high $200s

20 single-family homes

3 ranch-style floor plans with basements

3- to 4-bedroom homes featuring 2 baths, 2-bay garages, and up to 1,773 square feet

Meadowood Estates puts residents within a short drive from downtown Kalamazoo and Western Michigan University. The community is also situated less than 30 minutes from employment hubs in Battle Creek, and provides quick access to outdoor recreation at popular spots like McLinden Nature Trails, Bow in the Clouds Preserve, and Robert Morris Park.

Muirfield | Kalamazoo, MI 49004

From the high $200s

11 single-family homes

2 ranch-style floor plans with basements

3- to 4-bedroom homes featuring 2 baths, 2-bay garages, and up to 1,684 square feet

Muirfield boasts close proximity to Western Michigan University, downtown Kalamazoo, top healthcare businesses and abundant outdoor recreation. Residents will also enjoy an easy commute to surrounding cities like Portage, Battle Creek and Grand Rapids.

Scipio Sunrise | La Porte, IN 46350

From the mid $300s

33 single-family homes on one-acre homesites

3 two-story floor plans with brick exteriors

5-bedroom homes featuring 2.5 to 3.5 baths, 2-bay garages, and up to 3,271 square feet

Scipio Sunrise puts residents within close proximity of two golf courses, the 94-acre Luhr Park Nature Center—offering fishing, paved hiking trails, and a no-leash dog park—and historic downtown La Porte. The community also boasts quick access to destinations like Indiana Dunes State Park, along with commuting distance to the greater Chicago area.

Park Place II | Kingsford Heights, IN 46382

From the mid $200s

27 affordable single-family homes

3 two-story floor plans with basement options

4- to 5-bedroom homes featuring 2.5 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, and up to 2,180 square feet

Offering quick access to multiple highways, Park Place II is around a half hour or less from hubs like La Porte, Valparaiso and Michigan City. Chicago and South Bend are also within convenient commuting distance. In addition, residents will enjoy quick access to popular destinations like Indiana Dunes State Park and Lake Michigan. Plus, Purdue University Northwest's Westville Campus is just a 30-minute drive away.

COMING SOON:

Woodridge | Lawton, MI 49065

From the high $200s

9 single-family homes

2 ranch-style floor plans with basements

4-bedroom homes featuring 2 baths, 2-bay garages, and up to 1,773 square feet

Residents of Woodridge will enjoy close proximity to a variety of outdoor recreation, including Al Sabo Land Preserve, Asylum Lake Preserve, and Portman Nature Reserve. The community also boasts convenient commuter routes to nearby Kalamazoo and Portage.

River Oaks | Watervliet, MI 49098

From the high $200s

32 single-family homes

1 ranch and 2 two-story floor plans with basements

4-bedroom homes featuring 2 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, and up to 2,014 square feet

River Oaks boasts a prime location less than half an hour from Lake Michigan Beach and other outdoor attractions. Residents will also enjoy convenient routes to surrounding cities like Grand Rapids, Lansing, and Kalamazoo.



IN-PERSON SALES STUDIO COMING SOON TO WEST MICHIGAN!

Until then, our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. However, if you'd like assistance with purchasing a new home, please call us at 248.987.0977.

NORTHWEST INDIANA SALES OFFICE:

72 Canondale Drive

Chesterton, IN 46383

812.260.7228.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

For information, contact:

Alyson Benn

Century Communities, Inc.

303-558-7352

Alyson.Benn@centurycommunities.com

