Blue Star Families and Washington Nationals Announce Partnership to Support Military Families

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Star Families (BSF) , a non-profit dedicated to supporting military families and strengthening communities across the United States, is proud to announce that it has partnered with the Washington Nationals on military-focused programming.

Through their Nats on Base initiative, the Nationals aim to provide year-round experiences that contribute to the quality of life for service members and their families in the Washington, D.C. region. The Nationals are a resource for senior, regional, and base leadership, working together to develop specialized programming to address issues facing the military community. The partnership with Blue Star Families will help identify new opportunities for engagement, as well as increase the reach of the club's community programming.

Blue Star Families seeks to be a voice for, and frontline resource to, America's service members and their families. This collaboration aligns with its mission to help military families combat isolation and find a sense of belonging through baseball and the programs that the Nationals offer.

On September 28, during Blue Star Welcome Week, the Nationals will host Blue Star Welcome Week at Nationals Park for military families. Representatives from Blue Star Families will be honored on the field during pregame ceremonies.

Blue Star Families will launch its annual Welcome Week from September 24, 2022 to October 2, 2022 . For a full week, Blue Star Families is providing fun and creative opportunities for military families to meet and engage with members of their new community to help ease their transition and create a greater sense of belonging in their new home.

"Baseball is an integral part of the fabric of America and has long shaped and upheld American culture, much like the service and sacrifice that military service members and families have given to this country," said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families. "Military life comes with its fair share of challenges and activities and programs that focus on creating fun memories help make a monumental difference in the lives of those who serve. Blue Star Families is proud to partner and have the support of the Washington Nationals, which represents the nation's capital, and we look forward to bringing ballpark fun to military members, families, and veterans who are the most deserving."

"When fans come to Nationals Park, they most immediately notice the displays of military pageantry, or military recognitions. But that is really just the tip of the iceberg," said Gregory McCarthy, Senior Vice President of Community Engagement for the Washington Nationals. "Through a variety of outreach, including professional development opportunities, intramural support, and educational programs, we can more intensively impact the military and their families where they work, live, and play. The partnership with Blue Star Families will enable us to adjust programming to address the ever-changing needs of the military community."

About Blue Star Families

Blue Star Families is the nation's largest grass-roots military family support organization, with a mission to support military families to improve military readiness. Its distinctive approach builds stronger communities around military families through knowledge and programs that address the unique needs of those who serve. Blue Star Families' nationally recognized surveys and analysis give military families an important voice that informs policymakers and its military family programs. It uses the power of its collective resources and cross-sector collaborations to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of members of military families to strengthen the troops, their families, and our nation as a whole. For more information, including the upcoming Blue Star Families Welcome Week events and opportunities to get involved, please visit bluestarfam.org.

About Nats on Base

The Washington Nationals are committed to enhancing the quality of life for citizens in the Washington, D.C. region. Our primary focus is on initiatives that honor military families, encourage youth participation in baseball and softball, and support K-12 education in our community.

As the home of the national pastime in the nation's capital, the Washington Nationals are proud to work with the large community of military bases, installations and hospitals that serve as permanent or temporary homes to military service members and their families living in the region. For more information, visit www.nationals.com/military .

