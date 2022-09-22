Newtopia Announces Results of 2022 Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF), a tech-enabled whole health platform creating sustainable habits that prevent, slow, and reverse chronic disease, today announced that on September 14, 2022, at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), that its shareholders voted in favour of all matters put to shareholders.

All annual matters that were put before shareholders at the Meeting were approved. In addition, the adoption of an amended and restated stock option plan (the "2022 Option Plan") was approved by disinterested shareholders. At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the adoption of an advance notice by-law (the "Advance Notice By-law").

Pursuant to the 2022 Option Plan, 23,598,557 common shares of the Company (20% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company) are reserved for issuance. The 2022 Option Plan was conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on August 22, 2022, subject to ratification by disinterested shareholders at the Meeting.

The purpose of the Advance Notice By-law is to provide a clear process for the shareholders, directors and management to follow when nominating directors of the Company. Such a by-law will ensure that shareholders receive adequate notice of director nominations and sufficient information regarding all director nominees and to allow shareholders to register an informed vote after having been afforded reasonable time for appropriate deliberation. The Advance Notice By-law, among other things, includes a provision that requires advance notice to the Company in certain circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the board of directors are made by shareholders of the Company. This Advance Notice By-law also sets a deadline by which director nominations must be submitted to the Company prior to any annual general or special meeting of the shareholders and also sets out the required information that must be included in the notice to the Company. No person will be eligible for election as a director of the Company unless nominated in accordance with the Advance Notice By-law. The Advance Notice By-law was conditionally approved by the TSXV on August 19, 2022, subject to ratification by shareholders at the Meeting.

For more information on the matters voted on at the Meeting, including the Advance Notice By-Law and the 2022 Option Plan, please see the Company's management information circular dated August 12, 2022 filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Newtopia

Newtopia is a personalized whole health platform helping people create positive lifelong habits that prevent, slow, or reverse chronic disease while reducing healthcare costs. The platform leverages genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on metabolic disease, diabetes, mental health challenges, hypertension, weight management and musculoskeletal disorders. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU) and is quoted in the US on the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB: NEWUF). To learn more, visit newtopia.com, LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, and forward looking statements, within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Newtopia's future growth, results from operations (including, without limitation, future production and capital expenditures), performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects and opportunities.

Should any factor affect Newtopia's in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward- looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Newtopia does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release, and Newtopia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

