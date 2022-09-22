Practising Law Institute Wins Gold for Interactive Legal Writing Program

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Practising Law Institute, a leading nonprofit learning organization serving the legal community, has won a prestigious Brandon Hall Group Gold award for excellence in the Best Advance in Custom Content category for its CLE program Informal Legal Writing.

PLI's award-winning, interactive Informal Legal Writing program allows participants to practice concepts and build skills (PRNewswire)

Produced by PLI's Interactive Learning Center with Kaleidoscope Learning, Informal Legal Writing features a suite of interactive, short modules designed to teach lawyers the specific skills they need to write effectively for various mediums and audiences.

The Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence awards recognize organizations that have successfully deployed programs that achieve measurable results. They attract entrants from leading corporations around the world. Other 2022 Gold winners include Bayer, Colgate-Palmolive, Merck, Qatar Airways, and Volvo. Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives.

"Each of our Interactive Learning Center programs, including Informal Legal Writing as well as our recent program on Diversity and Inclusion in the Legal Profession: Addressing Implicit Bias, is designed to allow learners to engage with topics in real time, practicing concepts and coming away with practical new skills," says JC Kinnamon, Ph.D., PLI's Director of Research and Development. "We are committed to applying the latest in research-based instructional design and interactive technology to create valuable experiences for program participants, and we're proud to see our work recognized by the Brandon Hall Group panel."

The program content was developed by subject matter experts Alicia Aiken and Samantha Tuttle of the Danu Center for Strategic Advocacy.

PLI has won Brandon Hall Group awards in previous years for interactive programs on motivated reasoning and legal ethics and interviewing pro bono clients. To learn more about the ILC, visit: https://www.pli.edu/programs/interactivelearningcenter

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Practising Law Institute is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI is chartered by the Regents of the University of the State of New York, and was founded in 1933 by Harold P. Seligson. PLI provides the highest quality, accredited, continuing legal and professional education programs in a variety of formats. This content is delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including prominent lawyers, judges, investment bankers, accountants, corporate counsel, and U.S. and international government regulators. PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform. The essence of PLI's mission is its commitment to the pro bono community.

Please visit www.pli.edu to learn more.

PLI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Practising Law Institute) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Practising Law Institute