Utah Business Honors Scorpion's Sarah Tippets with Coveted "2022 Women of the Year" Award

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion , a leading provider of technology and services that helps local businesses thrive, today announced Sarah Tippets, Director of Sales at Scorpion, was honored among Utah Business' "2022 Women of the Year" awards recipients. The award recognizes women who make an impact in largely male-dominated industries.

Tippets was awarded for her tenacity and strong team-empowerment values. She stands as one of Scorpion's leading sales professionals, and her style is to lead by example. She works closely with her teams to determine what motivates them and how she can help them rise above challenges. With this approach, Tippets' team hit 127% of their quota in 2021. Additionally, in Q1 of 2022, her team is pacing to hit 120% of additional growth.

"I am incredibly grateful to be included as one of Utah Business' 2022 Women of the Year awards winners. I take enormous pride in my work, our team, and driving success for our clients," said Tippets. "I encourage any women who may have an interest in sales to pursue their preferred career path. Women bring a unique set of skills and perspectives to the sales industry, and we need more of them."

Tippets strives to make strong, beneficial community impacts. She actively volunteers with her church, where she organizes canned food drives and supports Bishop Storehouses for those in need. She also volunteers to attract sponsors for Utah's female sales professionals, which helps women become more innovative, ambitious, and well-connected in their industries. Additionally, Tippets serves as a child obesity campaign educator and volunteers at Salt Lake Intermountain Healthcare Hospital. She tutors fifth graders for the Anatomy Academy in Saratoga Springs, and mentors young professionals who have reached out to learn more about sales and leadership.

"Sarah embodies the best of our values at Scorpion. Without a doubt, anyone who crosses paths with her benefits from her leadership abilities, skills, and camaraderie," said Rustin Kretz, Founder and CEO of Scorpion. "Sarah's dedication to empowering teams and making a conscientious impact in the Utah community and beyond creates an incredible example of what it means to be a valuable team member, sales professional and leader."

