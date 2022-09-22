Welcome to the World of Caruso: Caruso Signature Introduces a First-of-Its-Kind Loyalty Experience

The pioneering loyalty program invites members to connect more deeply with Caruso through exclusive access to the company's lauded collection of retail, residential, resort and restaurant destinations

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caruso, one of the largest and most admired privately held real estate development and hospitality companies in the United States, announced today the launch of Caruso Signature. The ground-breaking program connects the Caruso experience – across retail, resort and residential – through a single platform, and reflects the company's mission to continually redefine the shopping and lifestyle experience.

An industry first, Caruso Signature rewards members when they shop, dine, visit and even live at Caruso destinations. Powered by Fidel API's financial infrastructure platform, guests and residents alike can earn "Caruso Coin" with every swipe of a credit card. The program currency can be spent within the World of Caruso, including coveted experiences like a stay at Caruso's five-star luxury beachfront resort Rosewood Miramar Beach, restaurant and dining perks at premier shopping destinations The Grove, The Americana at Brand and Palisades Village, and advanced access to its beloved Santa Houses.

"We have been committed to the guest experience from day one," said Corinne Verdery, CEO of Caruso. "Meeting our customers where they are and where they are going is fundamental to our core philosophy. Caruso Signature not only allows our guests to earn when they eat, shop, vacation, work and live with us but rewards them with personalized offerings and services we know they will love. We're proud to yet again introduce a new gold standard and continue our track record of innovating across retail, hospitality, and residential environments."

Member benefits include preferred parking spaces, personalized offers and events and preferential access to Caruso's award-winning Concierge services. True to Caruso's customer-obsessed mission, Caruso Signature is easily accessed via a new, custom mobile application and website that serves as a hub for member benefits and engagement. The streamlined experience allows members to interact and earn rewards, learn about property events and offers, and receive specially curated content right in the palm of their hand.

"With Caruso Signature, customers earn rewards as they shop, eat or stay at any Caruso destination," adds Dev Subrata, CEO of Fidel API. "By leveraging the Fidel API platform, Caruso has created a simplified rewards experience that engages users at the swipe of a card at any of its worldwide locations. Fidel API is delighted to collaborate with Caruso and create a consolidated rewards experience for Caruso's customers."

About Caruso

Caruso is one of the most successful, productive and profitable real estate development and hospitality companies in the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the privately held company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of retail, residential and mixed-use properties known for their award-winning architecture, unparalleled quest experiences, and dedication to their local communities. Caruso's expertise in creating beloved town centers has made its properties desired locations for retail flagships, new to brick- and-mortar tenants, and innovative dining and entertainment concepts. Consistently ranked among the top shopping centers in the world, Caruso's properties continue to outperform the industry standards for occupancy rates and average sales per square foot. Included in Caruso's world-class portfolio and marquee shopping and dining destinations are The Grove and The Americana at Brand; luxury residential building 8500; and The Masonic Temple, a restored 1929 Art Deco landmark converted into innovative Class-A office space. The company continues to focus on expansion and currently has invested more than a billion dollars in new lines of business, including first-of-its-kind retail, dining and entertainment destination Palisades Village, as well as the ultra-luxury five-star beachfront resort Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California.

About Fidel API

Fidel API is a global financial infrastructure platform that enables developers to build programmable experiences connected with real-time payment events from a user's card. Startups through global enterprises are leveraging Fidel API's tools to power a range of solutions including customer attribution, loyalty and rewards, expense management and personal financial management. Launched in 2018, Fidel API is headquartered in London, with offices in Lisbon, New York, and remote employees globally. Fidel API is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Nyca Partners, QED Investors, Citi Ventures, RBC Capital and Commerce Ventures. For more information, visit https://fidelapi.com .

