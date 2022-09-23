Technomic study reveals shifts in foodservice operator's path to purchase

New study identifies shifts to e-commerce and changes in how foodservice buyers learn about products and services

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic's newly released The Buyer's Journey in the New Digital World Multi Client Study uncovers foodservice operators' paths to purchase, as well as the roles traditional, social and digital media play both directly and indirectly into the buying journey.

"To better understand how buying patterns in the market are transforming, we launched a brand-new study surveying 500 operators, as well as conducting in-depth interviews with operators via bulletin boards and at the National Restaurant Association Show, to explore purchase drivers, the role of digital ordering platforms, traditional sales channels and how various forms of media impact product search and discovery," explains Rich Shank, senior principal and vice president of innovation at Technomic. "The pandemic has changed the buyer's journey, and it will continue to call for manufacturers and distributors to shift communication strategies as their buyers evolve."

Key findings include:

87% of limited-service restaurant (LSR) operators and 85% of c-store operators agree that e-commerce platforms have become easier to use since March 2020

90% of LSR operators have increased usage of e-commerce platforms since March 2020

55% of operators read trade publications regularly

41% of operators go to their distributor website and search for products when searching for new products or replacements

