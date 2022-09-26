Amelia Leads Again in Everest Group's Assessment of Conversational AI Vendors

The third-party analyst firm gives Amelia the highest overall rating for both Vision & Capability and Market Impact.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amelia, the leading Enterprise Conversational AI software company, today announced that Amelia has been recognized as a Leader in Conversational AI in Everest Group's recent report, Conversational AI – Technology Vendor Landscape with Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. This marks the second consecutive year that Amelia has been recognized by Everest Group for its leadership in the Conversational AI market.

For this PEAK Matrix® assessment, Everest Group evaluated the Vision & Capability and Market Impact of 26 global Conversational AI technology vendors, and then classified each company into one of three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants. Of the 26 vendors assessed, Amelia is named the Leader and placed in the highest overall position in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix®.

In the report, Amelia is the only vendor to be listed amongst the top technology vendors for all major business functions, and leads in all major industries – including banking, telecom, healthcare and insurance. Everest Group also highlights Amelia's considerable experience working with global clients from across all industries as a notable strength.

Amelia's omnichannel capabilities, sentiment analysis, agent-assist and built-in Orchestration Services are also all recognized as key advantages of the company's Conversational AI platform. "Buyers have also highlighted the cognitive capabilities of the platform, its partnership ecosystem, and the Amelia team's transparency as strength areas of the vendor," the report states.

Chetan Dube, CEO of Amelia, said: "There is no denying the critical role that Conversational AI continues to play for successful businesses, as evidenced by the exponential increase in adoption that we're observing across industries. As pioneers of this competitive landscape, one which we have pursued for more than two decades, we are honored and proud that for two years running, Everest Group has recognized Amelia as the clear Leader in Conversational AI."

To download the Everest Group report on Conversational AI vendors, click here.

About Amelia

Amelia is a leading Enterprise Conversational AI software company with a long history of innovation in automation and Conversational AI. We create fulfilling human experiences through groundbreaking AI solutions, as we enable conversational experiences, streamline IT operations, and automate processes. In 2014, we launched Amelia, the Most Human AI™; then in 2018, we introduced true end-to-end, enterprise-wide automation allowing enterprises to quickly optimize back-end operations. Amelia is consistently recognized by third-party analyst firms as a market leader. Headquartered in New York City with offices in 15 countries, Amelia's roster of client success stories speaks for itself: Our technology impacts more than 200 of the world's leading brands, including global leaders in banking, insurance, telecommunications, and other industries. See how Amelia is powering the Future of Work at amelia.ai.

Media Contact:

media@amelia.ai

View original content:

SOURCE Amelia