Building from 1887 is Reimagined as a New Home for Lucid Motors

Old is New Again as Sophisticated Retailers Seek Out Historic Real Estate

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After 135 years, Old Town Pasadena is getting an inside look at the historic bones of the Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Boulevard. This three-story gem is being carefully revitalized by builder Abbott Construction into an upscale mixed-use office and retail space. California luxury electric car company Lucid Motors has already nominated the ground level as its newest show floor.

A bird's eye view inside the 135 year-old Brunswick Court building, currently being revitalized by Abbott Construction in Old Town Pasadena. (PRNewswire)

"We're excited that upscale tenants like Lucid Motors want to be part of Brunswick Court," says owner Kurt Bierschenk of the Doheny Family Trust. "With neighbors like Tiffany & Co. and Apple, this will be a fantastic destination for shopping, working, and dining."

The renovation includes seismic upgrades, structural rebuild, full restoration of the historic exterior, plus a new entertainment space on the rooftop deck. "These beams haven't seen the sun since 1887," says Abbott Senior Superintendent Mark Freshwater. "With so few historic buildings in Southern California, it's always fun to bring a structure like this back to life."

The project reflects a growing West Coast trend of revitalizing older buildings into coveted new retail tenant and office spaces. Abbott Construction has seen an increased demand in both Seattle and Los Angeles for historic renovations.

Brunswick Court is scheduled for completion in November 2022. Leasing of the upper floors is still underway.

