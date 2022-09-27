BISK EXPANDS D2L PARTNERSHIP

Online Education Leader to Provide Top-Tier Education Programs to Professionals to Future-Proof Their Skills

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global learning technology leader, today announced that Bisk has joined the D2L Wave platform. The first online program management company to join D2L Wave's education partner network, Bisk brings a diverse program portfolio from leading institutions across the United States that will enable working professionals to access quality upskilling and reskilling education courses through their company's professional development programs.

Bisk is a pioneer in online education, maintaining long-standing partnerships with well-regarded names in higher education: Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, Florida A&M University, and Columbia Law School. Bisk facilitates access to exceptional educational experiences offered by its partner schools, with expertise in online program management to help universities market, recruit, enroll and retain students into online degree and certificate programs. With a mission to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences, Bisk has supported more than one million enrollments through its online education services.

"Providing high-quality education can unlock the true potential of any employee and help develop new and innovative ways of working," said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. "Expanding upon our existing relationship of integrated learning with D2L is a natural progression of our partnership and provides additional avenues to ensure employees are ready to face the demands of a changing global economy."

"We're thrilled to partner with Bisk and their education partners, as we all share a common mission to provide the best possible professional education experiences," said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. "Bisk brings exceptional online program management to the universities and colleges its partners with, and D2L Wave helps companies amplify their employees' potential by cultivating lifelong learning and future-proofed skills. Together, we're two companies on a mission to help our clients transform learning."

Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.

D2L Wave is an upskilling education platform for companies that want to amplify their employees' potential by cultivating lifelong learning and future-proofed skills. It connects your workforce with professional development opportunities that align with your company's business strategy. To learn more, visit D2L Wave .

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

