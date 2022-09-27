GLOBALFIT REBRANDS TO HUSK ON 30TH ANNIVERSARY

The Husk Brand Honors GlobalFit's History as a Corporate Wellness Pioneer While Embodying The Company's Ever-Expanding Services Designed to Empower Healthier Living

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalFit, a wellness technology company that began changing lives in 1992 through physical activity, today announced it is rebranding to Husk . The Husk brand reflects the company's expansion in recent years into tele-nutrition, tele-mental health, wellness rewards, digital fitness, and a wellness marketplace offering best-in-class pricing to the biggest brands in the industry. Husk was chosen because it represents the protective shell in which something amazing can flourish.

Husk Logo (PRNewswire)

Being healthier is attainable with existing preventative benefits. Husk partners with organizations to make healthy easier by designing sustainable wellness programs that connect people to their no-cost or low-cost benefits. "The wellness industry is increasingly conditioning the consumer to pay out-of-pocket for preventive health services that are already covered by one's insurer or employer," said Tony Frick, Chairman and CEO of Husk. "For example, at Husk our nutrition app and services are fully covered by most major insurers. We don't think consumers should have to pay out-of-pocket for an impersonal, flashy, non-evidence-based weight loss app when they can meet with one of Husk's in-network clinical Registered Dietitians at no-cost. With the launch of Husk, quality wellness no longer has to be synonymous with expensive."

Husk's curated benefits are designed for sustainable wellbeing. Healthy means something different for everyone, and prevention is the key to sustained wellness. "When you have a supportive framework for wellness surrounding your everyday life, you can grow into the best version of yourself," said Erin Markowski, COO of Husk. "Through technology and wellness we break down barriers that exist in our health systems today. We educate consumers and put them in control, opening their minds to things that can improve their quality of life in the most cost-effective manner possible."

In addition to expanding its wellness offerings, Husk has grown to nearly 100 team members committed to serving its employer and insurer clients. The Husk team is a diverse group of innovators, clinicians, technologists, wellness enthusiasts, and subject matter experts. "We've expanded significantly beyond our fitness roots and Husk reflects who we are today; an organization committed to empowering healthier living," said Tony Frick.

To learn more about Husk and its new brand, please visit www.huskwellness.com .

ABOUT HUSK :

We Empower Healthier Living. Husk serves as the supportive framework for wellness surrounding your everyday life so you can grow into the best version of yourself. For over thirty years, Husk has partnered with organizations to make healthy easier by designing sustainable wellness programs that connect people to their preventative benefits. Husk's wellness verticals include nutrition, mental health, wellness rewards, movement, and a wellness marketplace. Over 70 million people have access to Husk solutions as part of their corporate wellness program or health plan. Healthy means something different for everyone, and at Husk we believe prevention is the key to sustained wellness. For more information, please visit www.huskwellness.com .

Media Contact: 215-320-4232 Erin Markowski emarkowski@huskwellness.com Chief Operating Officer huskwellness.com

