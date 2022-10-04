New Horizons wins Prestigious VMware Award

Software provider awards New Horizons with inaugural excellence award.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., renowned for providing cutting edge IT and business training solutions globally, announced today that the company is the proud recipient of the first annual North America Delivery Excellence Award from VMware, a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control.

New Horizons (PRNewswire)

"Since 1998, VMware has been consistently delivering the tools that have transformed industries. We are very proud to be recognized for our excellence in delivery," says Mikell Rigg Parsch, CEO at New Horizons Worldwide Inc. "As VMware works to harness the next wave of innovation and solve its customers' toughest challenges through disruptive technologies, like edge computing, AI, blockchain, machine learning, Kubernetes, and more, New Horizons will continue to train and prepare the IT leaders who will use these tools to deliver outstanding benefits."

This is the first year VMware has recognized one of its training partners with this award. The criteria was purely based on instructor scores from student surveys. According to the company, New Horizons had the best scores of all North American VMware Authorized Training Centers.

As the industry's recognized one-stop partner for life-long technology, business career and team advancement, New Horizons offers an extensive selection of vendor-authorized training classes for top technology providers such as Adobe, Cisco, Citrix, Microsoft, and VMware.

In an increasingly complex digital environment, companies are seeking IT professionals who have the skills required to make best use of the tools they have already invested in. Due to the software's popularity in the industry, VMware courses are among the most popular on New Horizon's platform.

About New Horizons

To be effective in today's fast-changing marketplace, organizations must stay current with technology, professional, and business skills. For 40 years, New Horizons has been the technology partner guiding firms into the future through a global franchise network that spans six continents and over 30 countries. New Horizons is certified as an AWS Training Partner, Citrix Authorized Learning Center, Cisco Partner for Platinum Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized Platinum Partner, Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning competency, RedHat Business Partner, and VMware Authorized Training Center. Grow your team and your business with effective technology and leadership skill development. For more information, visit www.newhorizons.com.

