Synopsys Expands Code Sight Standard Edition with IntelliJ Support

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced the general availability of its Code Sight™ Standard Edition solution for IntelliJ. Code Sight Standard Edition, which was introduced earlier this year for Visual Studio Code, is a standalone version of the Code Sight plugin for integrated development environments (IDEs) that enables developers to quickly find and fix security defects in source code, open source dependencies, infrastructure-as-code files, and more, before they commit their code.

Adding support for IntelliJ significantly expands the addressable market for Code Sight Standard Edition solution. According to the 2022 Stack Overflow developer survey, IntelliJ is one of the most popular IDEs, with 28% of respondents indicating they either use or are planning to use it within the next year.1 Code Sight Standard Edition for IntelliJ currently supports both IntelliJ IDEA and WebStorm. Support for additional IDEs in the IntelliJ family is planned in future releases.

Code Sight Standard Edition, which works independently of centralized security testing tools like Coverity® SAST and Black Duck® SCA, combines Synopsys' innovative Rapid Scan Static and Rapid Scan SCA technologies with a seamless user experience that enables developers to test their code in real time as they write it—without leaving their IDE or running other tools. By enabling developers to fix security defects as they are coding, it prevents costly rework caused by issues discovered later in the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

Code Sight Standard Edition is available for free for a 30-day trial period. Developers can download and install Code Sight directly from the supported IDE marketplaces and start analyzing their code in less than five minutes.

"Developers play a critical role in protecting their organizations from software risk, and they must do so without sacrificing speed or agility," said Jason Schmitt, general manager of the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. "Giving them technology that helps them write more secure code seamlessly in their IDE is not only effective at reducing software risk, but it alleviates the costly burden of finding and fixing security vulnerabilities in the later stages of the SDLC. As we continue to expand our support for more IDEs like IntelliJ, we're excited to help more organizations build trust in their software at the speed their business demands."

Read the blog or watch the demo video to learn more about how Code Sight Standard Edition helps developers to take proactive steps to improve their application security posture before issues are pushed downstream, saving time and money.

