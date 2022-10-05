'BIRDIESHOT', the blockchain version of 'Friends Shot: Golf for All', launches its global service 'BORA Cup'

It unveils with prize money of 563,000 USD - the scale of a global top-tier blockchain game tournament

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- METABORA(Co-founders: Gyehan Song & Sangjoon Woo), an affiliate of Kakao Games, which is a global game development & publishing company, launches their casual golf game 『BIRDIESHOT: Enjoy & Earn』 in the global markets on Oct. 5th, and will host the 'BORA Cup' tournament with prize money of 563,000 USD in total.

BORA 2.0 Onboarding Project 'BIRDIESHOT' Global Launching on October 5th. (PRNewswire)

'BIRDIESHOT', the blockchain version of 『Friends Shot: Golf for All』 in service home and abroad, is a casual golf game where you can make your own golf team and compete with other players in a variety of golf courses around the globe.

You can download 'BIRDIESHOT' from their brand page(https://www.birdieshot.io/) to play it; however, its gaming service is not available in some countries including China, South Korea, Singapore, etc. The pre-registrants who sign in the game and connect the wallet address in the game by October 12th will be rewarded with one RARE-tier 'Coach Con' character, one EPIC-tier random item box, etc.

In celebration of 'BIRDIESHOT' launching, METABORA will host the 'BORA Cup' tournament with prize money of 2.4 million tBORA tokens worth of 563,000 USD (as of October 4th). Total prize will be of the scale of a global top-tier blockchain game tournament.

'Bora Cup' will be held 3 times in total: 1st tournament held from Nov. 1st to 7th; 2nd one from Nov. 15th to 21st; and final one from Nov. 29th to Dec. 12th. Users will compete each other through one-on-one match, and the champion will receive a big quantity of tBORA tokens.

In addition, METABORA will also hold a joint event with Ancient8 and GuildFi – global gaming guilds included in BORA Alliance. In such an event, users will be able to not only get the reward of 580,000 BIRDIE tokens, but participate in a variety of promotional events for game registration, quest achievement, in-game gold accumulation tournament, etc.

Ancient8 manages Vietnam's largest blockchain gaming guild, and enables everyone to build the Metaverse through blockchain software products, guild scholarship, blockchain education, institutional-grade research, and community; and GuildFi is a web3 gaming ecosystem which has secured powerful market position in the APAC region, with more than 280 thousand users and over 50 game partners.

Users can earn the in-game currency GOLD while enjoying BIRDIE SHOT, which can be exchanged with tokens on the BORA PORTAL for profit. Users can also enjoy the game and earn at the same time by trading the characters they have strengthened and converted into NFTs.

Meanwhile, METABORA hyped up expectations for 'BIRDIE SHOT' last April and June, successfully selling out both 'BIRDIESHOT' Character NFTs and Country Club Membership NFTs in advance.

For further information on 'BIRDIESHOT' and 'Bora Cup', you can visit their brand page of 'BIRDIESHOT' seen below; or check upcoming announcements in the game.

#APPENDIX

BIRDISHOT Brand Page: https://www.birdieshot.io/

BORA Portal Site: https://www.boraportal.com/

Press release contacts

Deputy Head Seungmin Lee at METABORA / kelly.meta@metabora.io

Manager Dongwan Ha at METABORA/ allen.meta@metabora.io

About BORANETWORK

As a subsidiary of METABORA, a casual and blockchain game developer, and a developer of blockchain platform BORA, BORANETWORK is servicing user-friendly blockchain-based games and entertainment contents based on a myriad of experiences in development and service.

BORA Platform is associated with various partners across the industries capable of bringing a shift and advance in tokenomics, content and blockchain technology, and covers a range of contents from game to entertainment to guild DAO through an aggressive eco fund investment and partnership. Also, it is developing services optimized to GameFi such as NFT trading, token exchange and DeFi by running BORA Portal.

BORA is a national game/entertainment token with a high liquidity in the market and reinforcing the accessibility of users and services abroad by increasing the listing on global cryptocurrency exchanges and expanding partnership.

BORANETWORK and KakaoGames, in partnership with Polygon, an Ethereum scaling platform. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BORANETWORK