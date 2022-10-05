Clario bolsters executive leadership team to deliver on its long-term growth strategy

New CEO appoints two new executives and promotes senior scientist to new Chief Medical Officer position to focus company and help drive delivery of long-term growth strategy

Terry Burke joins Clario as Executive Vice President of Clario's eCOA business and David Fusco as Executive Vice President of Human Capital

Dr. Todd Rudo , M.D. is promoted to the role of Chief Medical Officer

The appointments announced today fill a mix of new and existing roles, drawing on Clario's internal talent and external expertise.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a technology company that delivers the leading endpoint solutions for decentralized (DCT), hybrid and site-based clinical trials, today announced three significant strategic changes to its executive leadership team to help focus the company and help drive delivery of long term growth strategy. The appointments fill a mix of new and existing roles, drawing on Clario's internal talent and external expertise. Terry Burke joins Clario from Quest Diagnostics as Executive Vice President of Clario's eCOA business, David Fusco joins Clario from Staple Street Capital as Executive Vice President of Human Capital, and Dr. Todd Rudo is promoted to the new role of Clario's Chief Medical Officer.

Chris Fikry, Chief Executive of Clario, said:

"As we focus on the changing and complex post-pandemic clinical trials environment, Clario continues to bring in the new skills and develop the existing talent we need to deliver for our clients and their patients. My colleagues and I are delighted to announce the latest additions to our leadership team, who will each bring deep expertise and broad experience to the business."

For biographies of the new appointees, visit https://clario.com/about/leadership/.

About Clario

Clario is a leading technology company that generates the richest clinical evidence in the industry for our pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device partners. Across decentralized and site-based trials, our deep scientific expertise, global scale and the broadest endpoint technology platform in the industry allows our partners to transform lives. Clario's Trial Anywhere™ solutions have been powering hybrid and decentralized clinical trials (DCT) for over 20 years, enabling sponsors to collect high-quality endpoint data from any modality or location, all while improving the patient experience and diversity. Clario has the only technology platform that combines eCOA, cardiac safety, medical imaging, precision motion, and respiratory endpoints. With facilities in nine countries, Clario's global team of science, technology and operational experts has helped deliver over 19,000 trials and 870 regulatory for over 5m patients in 120 countries. Our innovation has been transforming clinical trials for 50 years.

