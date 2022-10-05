Envoy Solutions Expands Footprint into Michigan With the Acquisition of the Enterprises Group

The deal adds seven new companies, including KSS Enterprises, to Envoy Solutions' portfolio

GLENVIEW, Ill., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire seven Michigan-based companies from the Enterprises Group: KSS Enterprises, Sideline Sports, BBC Distributing, Energyst Solutions, Rapid Supply & Sales, EMack Manufacturing, and Star Flooring.

The Enterprises Group of companies specializes in facility supplies, foodservice, and commercial flooring. It focuses on providing education, training, support, and quality products to build strong partnerships with its clients, vendors, and the communities it serves. KSS Enterprises, the largest of the companies, has eleven locations across the Great Lakes region in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. By joining forces with KSS and the entire Enterprises Group, Envoy Solutions will enhance key product offerings for its differentiated business model while expanding its geographic footprint into Michigan for the first time. With this new partnership, Envoy Solutions advances its position as a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of regional distributors.

"These are outstanding companies that will help us to solve the industry's toughest challenges as we expand into Michigan and increase our presence in Ohio and Indiana," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "I look forward to working with Tom Hill, Ed Stasiak, and their entire teams who will help us deepen our category knowledge, increase our product portfolio, and maintain our commitment to customer excellence. It's great to see distributors in the U.S. continue to join our differentiated business model, which we strongly believe is the way of the future."

"Our associates, our clients, and our companies will all greatly benefit from this partnership with Envoy Solutions," said Tom Hill, CEO of the Enterprises Group of companies.

"Envoy Solutions brings tremendous value to the distribution market in a new way, and we're thrilled to be a part of that," said Ed Stasiak, President of the Enterprises Group of companies. "Together, our like-minded companies will accomplish great things."

This transaction is pending customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Glenview, Ill.-based Envoy Solutions is a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of regional distributors. We specialize in Jan-San, foodservice, packaging, and marketing execution. Envoy Solutions offers a broad catalog of top brands and products, along with deep expertise and advice, to help our client-partners succeed. We are driven to make facilities cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive, every day. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com .

The Enterprises Group includes KSS Enterprises, Sideline Sports, BBC Distributing, Energyst Solutions, Rapid Supply & Sales, EMack Manufacturing, and Star Flooring. KSS Enterprises is a distributor of janitorial supplies, packaging, and cleaning equipment. Sideline Sports has been inspecting, repairing, and performing maintenance on indoor and outdoor bleachers throughout the Midwest for more than 35 years. BBC Distributing is a distributor of compostable products, smallwares, restaurant equipment, beverage dispensing systems, cleaning supplies, and more. Energyst Solutions is a distributor of wood floor finishes, equipment and products for sports, commercial, and residential markets. Rapid Supply and Sales serves Michigan's carpet flooring industry as a distributor of quality flooring, tools, materials, and accessories. EMack Manufacturing is a manufacturer of key equipment and tools used in the flooring industry. Star Flooring provides installation of new wood sports flooring and wood stages, as well as maintenance, repairs, and refinishing of existing floors. For more information, please visit https://the-enterprises.com/.

