The Top Four Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Software Providers to Increase Productivity and Ensure Regulatory Compliance, According to SoftwareReviews

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Enterprise Content Management Data Quadrant, naming four providers in the enterprise market as Gold Medalists.

Enterprise content management (ECM) software enables the enforcement of business rules and processes to create, approve, and distribute structured content across systems in an organization, which in turn can increase employee productivity. Today, most ECM software also leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate governance by routinely and concisely matching content with regulatory compliance policies such as GDPR and HIPAA. Some of the best ECM providers offer their solutions through the cloud and can support remote work seamlessly by providing drag-and-drop capabilities, ready-made forms, and various templates.

For organizations considering which enterprise content management software is best to invest in this year, SoftwareReviews has identified the top options based on verified survey data collected from 814 end-user reviews. The leading providers, indicated in the ECM Data Quadrant, have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Enterprise Content Management Software Gold Medalists in the Enterprise Market are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

