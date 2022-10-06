ASA Recognizes Best Job Training Programs in the U.S. Staffing Industry

Winning Programs Focus on Equity in STEM Careers and Registered Apprenticeships for Military Families

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA honored three staffing agencies with 2022 Elevate Awards, the organization announced today, for workforce development programs that promote equity in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers and registered apprenticeships for transitioning service members, veterans, and their families.

Created in 2018, the Elevate Awards celebrate the staffing industry's most innovative and effective workforce development programs for temporary and contract employees. Award classes are determined by company revenue.

"Staffing companies have a front-row seat to the pressing needs of businesses who are unable to source qualified labor as a result of the growing skills gap crisis within the labor market," said Richard Wahlquist, president and chief executive officer of ASA. "Our Elevate Awards winners have developed innovative, dynamic, and multifaceted job training, retraining, and upskilling programs that are opening doors for workers across the country."

Award winners will be honored during a ceremony at Staffing World®, the ASA annual convention and expo, Oct. 25–27 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

2022 ASA Elevate Award Winners

Staffing Agencies With More Than $100 Million in Annual Sales

SThree , "STEM Equity Coalition"

SThree has partnered with four local nonprofit organizations throughout the country to provide soft skills coaching and upskilling and reskilling opportunities for workers in traditionally underserved communities with interests in STEM careers. After 20 students signed up for the pilot program in 2021, more than 100 students joined the program this year. Graduates have reported earning as much as $110,000 in technology jobs after participation.

Staffing Agencies With $25 Million to $100 Million in Annual Sales

Hamilton-Ryker , "TalentGro Military"

Hamilton-Ryker's workforce development division, TalentGro, partnered with the Department of Defense, Veterans' Employment and Training Service, and U.S. Army Reserves to offer registered apprenticeships to transitioning service members, veterans, and their families. The apprenticeships include opportunities in the health care, manufacturing, IT, and engineering sectors.

Staffing Agencies With $7.5 Million to $25 Million in Annual Sales

Year Up Professional Resources (dba Yupro), "Yupro IBM SkillsBuild Certification Program Partnership"

Beginning in 2021, Yupro launched a new certification partnership program with IBM. Using the organization's SkillsBuild program, Yupro provides early career young adults without a four-year degree with the opportunity to build skills through contract assignments, apprenticeships, and a monthly bootcamp that provides free trainings for certification in a number of in-demand IT careers. There are currently 50 apprentices assigned to a learning pathway tied to IBM certificate roles in fields such as software development, customer support and sales, and cybersecurity, with over 1,000 learners registered in the learning platform.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net .

