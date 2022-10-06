Sun Life's Sunny Summer Games wins Ragan's award for virtual employee engagement

WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has been recognized by Ragan Communications' Video, Visual & Virtual Awards for its 2021 Sunny Summer Games program as the "best virtual employee engagement event." Now in its second year, the Sunny Summer Games are a virtual competition that allows colleagues to team up – either in chosen groups or randomly assigned teams – and compete in a series of contests. Employees of all levels of the organization, no matter where they are located, are able to take part in this event at Sun Life.

The games were created by a group of Sun Life employees in the summer of 2021, with the pandemic wearing on, as a fun way to engage employees in a virtual setting and take a break to socialize with colleagues. The event aligns with Sun Life's commitment early in the pandemic to prioritize employee flexibility, support, well-being and engagement. That culture of support has remained strong as offices reopen and employees embrace the new Future of Work approach, which gives employees the choice to work at an office or from home each day.

"We believe that a little fun in the workplace improves creativity, communication and collaboration," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president, Human Resources, Sun Life U.S. "Happy employees are healthier, and we love bringing some fun into the summer work weeks with the Sunny Summer Games. Everyone can participate together regardless of where they are, and it gives our hardworking employees some time to connect, have fun, and get to know their colleagues."

This year's Sunny Summer Games produced an added bonus – bringing together employees new to the Sun Life family through recent acquisitions, and building comraderie across businesses and geographies in a way that the regular workday cannot.

The Sunny Summer Games consist of six to seven weeks of various games, such as trivia, tune challenges, or virtual escape rooms. The weeks of play culminate in a championship event to determine gold, silver, and bronze winning teams, who win great prizes and of course, bragging rights. Other prizes and incentives are given out throughout the games for bonus rounds and through random drawings.

The Sunny Summer Games are an original virtual employee engagement event at Sun Life, using external tech platforms to hold competitions with live hosts who facilitate each round. Approximately 1,000 employees have participated each year.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.26 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 55,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 8,000 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us .

